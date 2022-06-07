Google I/O came and went without any new hardware for your TV. And while the latest Chromecast is still competing with the likes of Amazon and Roku, many of us have been waiting with bated breath to see what's next. While a rumored 1080p-capped variant of the Chromecast with Google TV might not be what some potential shoppers were hoping for, it does seem like it's closer than ever to hitting store shelves following a mysterious new device passing through the FCC.

The folks at GChromecast Hub spotted a Google-branded gadget in FCC documents today, and all signs point to it being a new streaming device from the company. Although the filings only describe it as a "Wireless Device" — vague branding that could point to anything — its technical specs point to that rumored 1080p Chromecast HD we first heard about earlier this year.

Model "G454V" might not match the typical naming structure of the Chromecast lineup, but a glance at all the other documentation provided makes it all too obvious. Looking through the FCC's documents reveals the gadget in question can output 1080p video at 60Hz, connecting to Wi-Fi over 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands — no Wi-Fi 6E support here — and is powered by a USB cable plugged into the back of the unit. It's also using a remote control, as seen in one of the diagrams included by the FCC, which rules out a potential third-gen Nest Hub. All told, it sounds awfully familiar to the current-gen Chromecast, just with a limited resolution to keep that price just a little bit lower.

It comes on the heels of a massive international expansion for Google TV. The company brought the 4K-capable Chromecast to 12 countries last week, announcing pre-orders ahead of a planned launch on June 21st. A low-end sibling model might not make a ton of current owners excited, but it could help Google compete against some of its biggest rivals in streaming.