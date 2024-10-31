Key Takeaways Samsung is supposedly planning to launch a slim Galaxy S25 between mid and late 2025.

The claim jives with some of today's most popular and rumored thinner takes on modern flagships.

The slim Galaxy's success could trigger big changes in the Galaxy S family.

Rumors are swirling of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim variant to follow months after the likely January release of Samsung's next-generation flagship family, says tuned-in Twitter leaker @Jukanlosreve. This exciting possibility comes months after whispers of an iPhone 17 Slim, and hot on the heels of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition suddenly launched in Korea just days ago. Depending on how Samsung's potential slim model does, its 2026 high-end lineup could also see a big shakeup.

Thinner, lighter, and more efficient

So that's how manufacturers will continue to innovate

With the razor-thin Honor Magic V3 the year's most talked-about foldable, it's clear what direction the smartphone hype train is taking. The Twitter leaker employed somewhat unusually strong language to introduce the Galaxy Slim rumor, using the phrase, "Samsung has decided to release a slim model" and leaving little room for doubt.

They went on to confirm in the replies its potential identity as the Galaxy S25 FE, which sorely needs a makeover after the less-than-stellar reception of the Galaxy S24 FE. The leak also mentioned the Exynos 2400 and an April timeframe for the as-yet-unheard-of skinny phone.

ET News of Korea, another popular source of hype surrounding electronics giant Samsung, elaborated on "multiple industry sources" as the origin of similar, if not the same, information. ET, however, cited the slim model's arrival as "several months later" than the expected January 2025 S25 flagship announcement.

Both leaks noted the chance for a major change to the Galaxy S lineup if the more svelte variant gains footing. This possibility comes as little surprise, after Samsung apologized for its recent lack of innovation. Furthermore, a previous report from ET News claimed the S Series branding could be on its way out.