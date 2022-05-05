Apple has a very well-deserved reputation as a trendsetter, so it's little surprise to see a lot of earbud manufacturers introduce their own "Pro" earbuds following Apple's lead with the AirPods Pro. While sub-$100 earbuds are getting better and better all the time, even offering features like ANC, if you want a best-in-class listening experience, these premium options can be worth saving up for. Google hasn't really dipped its toes yet into the pro pool, and most recently shifted focus more towards the budget segment with the Pixel Buds A-Series. That might soon be about to change, if the latest rumor is to be believed.

Tipster Jon Prosser is talking about the possible launch of the Pixel Buds Pro, which he says could be released in colors including Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog. While we haven't been hearing other specific rumors about this hardware, a new product like this would make a lot of sense, given Google's earlier acquisition of 3D-audio company Dysonics and its work on spatial audio and head tracking in Android 13.

That being said, Prosser's tweet doesn't offer any details on just how "pro" these might be. This spatial stuff feel likely, and features like ANC are practically a given, but there's still a whole lot we're in the dark about — even assuming this rumor is accurate to begin with.

We also don't get any details on when we might see these earbuds launch, outside a general "soon." Google I/O gets underway next week, and we are expecting to see new hardware there, like maybe the Pixel Watch that Prosser himself leaked ages ago. There's still a chance we might get some news about these Buds Pro then, but that would mean Google's really done its work in keeping leaks to a minimum. Looking further out, something tied to the Pixel 7 launch later in the year might be a possibility.

Google Assistant can now warn when you need to change your password, and even help you change it

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Arol Wright (365 Articles Published) Arol is a tech journalist and contributor at Android Police. He has also worked as a news/feature writer at XDA-Developers and Pixel Spot. Currently a Pharmacy student, Arol has had a soft spot for everything tech-related since he was a child. When not writing, you'll either find him nose-deep into his textbooks or playing video games. Reach him at arol@androidpolice.com. More From Arol Wright