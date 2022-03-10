Nvidia GeForce Now is one of the best game streaming services you can get right now. It's backed by one of the biggest names powering PC gaming, offering a more comprehensive range of games and offerings than competitors like Stadia (whenever Google actually remembers it exists). In December, GeForce Now got a new, more expensive RTX 3080 subscription tier, providing gamers with a top-tier gaming experience without having to fend off scalpers online. While it previously required a six-month commitment, it's now much easier — and cheaper — for newcomers to enjoy high-performance cloud gaming.

As Nvidia announced on its blog, users can now enjoy the RTX 3080 tier in 1-month increments, rather than paying six months upfront. Getting your very own cloud-based RTX 3080 will set you back $19.99 per month. It's a notable bump from the standard $9.99 subscription GeForce Now usually costs, but if you're after the best performance possible, this is it. It's capable of hitting 1440p and 120fps on PCs and Macs, while Shield TV devices support 4K and 60fps. You also get ultra-low latency, eight-hour session lengths, and can fully tweak your in-game graphic settings to your liking.

If you'd rather splurge for a 6-month subscription, that's still an option, priced at $99.99. If you want to invest in it long-term, it's easily the smarter purchase, essentially scoring you one month free with your purchase. It's pretty generous, given that this one is twice as expensive as the regular tier. Founders — those subscribers who have supported Nvidia since it started — also get 10% off the subscription price, and can upgrade without losing their "Founders for Life" status.

If you're a GeForce Now user looking to try out what an RTX 3080 can do in the cloud, make sure you upgrade your membership now.

