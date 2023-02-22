Angry Birds was one of the first smartphone games to really resonate with the general populace. It was so popular several offshoot games have been created in its wake, along with an actual movie in 2016 and a sequel in 2019. To say the Angry Birds brand is popular is an understatement. And yet it would seem Rovio has struggled to capture the magic of the original game that made it famous, which is precisely why this game was recreated as Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. Seeing that the re-created classic isn't even a year old, it's shocking to see Rovio front and center on social media announcing that the Android version will be removed from the Play Store tomorrow, all because this classic premium-priced game is apparently eating into Rovio's profits in its free-to-play titles (shocker). Apparently, nobody wants to play any of the F2P versions of Angry Birds when there's a premium version around.

The tweet above offers the full story, and surprisingly Rovio is being incredibly honest by stating the release of the premium version of Angry Birds has impacted the studio's wider portfolio (I.E., its F2P games). While the honesty is refreshing, it's pretty damning that a premium game that isn't even a year old has to be pulled from the Play Store because of how it makes the rest of Rovio's catalog look like hot trash. You'd think this would be the wake-up call that nobody wants Rovio's F2P games, but alas, it just means consumers can't have an Angry Birds title that isn't absolutely stuffed with horrible gambling mechanics and FOMO.

So today's your last chance to add Rovio Classics: Angry Birds to your account before it disappears from the Play Store tomorrow. The good news is that titles removed from the Play Store will remain accessible on any account that has installed that title at least once. So even though it's unlikely Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will ever see another update, if you snag a copy now, you'll at least be able to play well past tomorrow's removal date. So even though this is a sad ending to a great game that made Rovio famous, you have one last chance to reminisce by snagging a copy while you can.