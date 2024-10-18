Rove R2-4K Pro $85 $160 Save $75 The Rove R2 really hits the sweet spot between specs and price. It features a 4K camera with a 150-degree viewing angle, dual-band Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity, G-sensor crash detection, and a 24-hour Parking Mode. You get all of this in an easy-to-install package for just $85 with today's discount. $85 at Amazon

The dash cam category is one that doesn't get enough love or attention. After all, there is no denying the utility of a mounted video camera in your vehicle that constantly records the actions of you and all the other cars around you while on the road. With high resolution sensors and accident detection, they can record everything from evidence of a break-in, to who is at fault in a traffic incident, and even crazy YouTube clips. They are also ultra affordable, as evidenced by today's deal on the Rove R2-4K Pro. It has just about everything you'd want in a dash cam, and right now it's on sale for just $85.

Why you should buy the Rove R2-4K Pro dash cam

Close

In our review of the R2, we rated it a 7.5 out of 10. Given how picky we try to be in handing out high scores, this is actually pretty good, and the only real problems we experienced were that the setup process was a bit clumsy and the settings required some tweaking—hardly deal-breakers. The good certainly outweighed the bad, as we praised it for its compact design and easy mounting, its good visibility at night, and the integrated GPS. We also felt like its retail price was "very competitive," so you can imagine what we think about today's discount of nearly 50%.

As for the specs, there is just one camera, and it sits at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a field of view of 150 degrees. The 4K maxes out at 30fps, but you can drop to 2K@60fps if you want better FPS or to save space. There's no internal storage on the R2, but it supports microSD cards up to 512GB. Other features include a 2.4" IPS (non-touchscreen) display for playback, night vision, and GPS to record things like routes, locations, and speed stamps as additional evidence. It also has a 24-hour parking lot mode that will record a video of any events, lock them in a folder, and give you a voice alert the next time you start your car.

You're going to want an excellent microSD card, and you're going to have to compromise on a few small things mentioned above. But for the most part, the Rove R2-4K has the features and performance you'd expect at a price you wouldn't. Plus, if there are any issues, Rove offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 1-year, hassle-free warranty.