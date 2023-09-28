Summary Routora's AI-powered route planning tool is the closest practical solution to the traveling salesperson problem, making it valuable for efficient trip planning.

Planning the most efficient way between multiple stops is not a new problem, but in an age where Amazon trucks flood our streets daily, solving it is more pressing than ever. Routora might not be endorsed by mathematicians, but its AI-powered route planning tool is the closest we've got to a practical solution to the traveling salesperson problem. Routora was initially limited to a Chrome extension, but today marks the release of the Android app hot on the heels of the iOS release last month.

While the Routora Chrome extension launched in March 2022, it's only with the release of the Android and iOS apps that it feels like development is complete. The app offers seamless integration with Google Maps and Waze; enter your destinations, and Routora can import routes into these mapping apps in seconds. Despite limited functionality at launch, it's still an effective way of quickly planning the fastest route between multiple points.

However, Routora needs a few quality-of-life features to make the most of its effective route planning. A common request from Routora users was automatically importing addresses; manually entering each address at a time is exhausting, especially when the average Amazon delivery route makes around 180 stops. This feature is not present at launch, but the recent Kickstarter aimed to fund testing for this and other features.

At launch, opening the Routora app offers a fairly basic interface. Enter each address, select your method of transportation (driving, cycling, and foot), and hit Optimize. Routora will then generate an optimized route and inform you how much time and money you've saved over traveling in the order you entered stops.

However, it's slightly unclear how Routora arrives at its calculations. While the distance and time saved can be cross-referenced with other mapping apps, the fuel savings are confusing, especially when exclusively shown in US dollars. Fuel prices vary significantly between locations, and while I don't doubt I would save money with Routora's optimized route, a breakdown of these calculations would be helpful.

Routora's most useful feature is importing your optimized route into Google Maps or Waze. Tapping the start button after generating your route will open it in the mapping application of your choice as if you'd entered the stops there. However, this also brings up another drawback with Routora's calculations. One route I planned in Routora estimated 12 hours of driving, whereas Google Maps estimated 13. So, if you're looking for an accurate route time estimation, check the route in Google Maps or Waze, not Routora.

Teething issues aside, Routora looks to be a powerful companion for delivery drivers, tourists, or anyone who regularly makes multiple stops in a trip. The app is free but comes with ads, a limit of 10 stops per route, and a limited route history. This should serve most regular users well, but people who basically live and work on the road can get Routora Pro for $18 a month, with an early adopter discount bringing the total down to $15.