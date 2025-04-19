We don't need to be paying $65 a year for streaming services. That bill racks up even further if we decide to subscribe to every new hot streaming service that comes our way, and with some of these services coming close to $20 a pop, you'd be surprised how much money you're not saving by cutting the cord. Price hikes are inevitable: inflation, taxes, and even production costs are why prices keep going up.

It's a grim reality that we could end up paying more for streaming services than cable. But we don't have to pay for every streaming service just because it catches our eye and we want to make use of our shiny new streaming device; staying unsubscribed for months and re-subscribing at the right time is how I keep these fees under control, so here's my secret.

In all honesty, how much TV are we actually watching? In 2024, it was estimated that Americans watched nearly three hours of TV every day. A typical TV episode's runtime is between 22-45 minutes. So, ideally, you are only squeezing out a few episodes a night, assuming you're diligently watching TV every night. You will chew through content quickly for short series (or mini-series), but for ongoing shows, you may have multiple seasons to get through. If you are a movie watcher, you're likely only sitting through a single movie at a time (assuming the movie is closer to two hours long).

Streaming platforms are more segregated in what they offer. It isn't segregated in the sense that you won't see an overlap in content; different streaming platforms offer their own variety.

More platforms provide original content (like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV) to entice more viewers. Looking to binge-watch Stranger Things? Hopefully, your Netflix subscription is ready. But does The Rings of Power catch your eye on Amazon Prime Video? Subscribing to both services is tempting, but you may regret it.