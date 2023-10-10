Robot vacuums are the best thing since sliced bread. They are designed to do the heavy lifting for home cleanup. Though not quite perfect yet, these helpful devices are getting there. Roombas, in particular, are revered for their powerful dirt-annihilating prowess, making them great cleaning partners to have around. They're actually some of the best robot vacuums around, but their efficient cleaning abilities come at a price — an often steep price. Luckily, a bunch of them are on sale this October Prime Day, giving you a chance to get your hands on one at a deeply discounted price. Experience the magic of hands-free cleaning with these up-to-the-task options.

iRobot Roomba 692

Have a furry friend as your roommate? The Roomba 692 is specifically designed to eradicate the admittedly pesky hair they leave all over your home. It boasts a 3-stage cleaning system and a dual multi-surface brush that work in conjunction to lift dirt from just about any surface, from carpets to hard floors. Even corners and edges are easier to reach. This robot vacuum also has an impressive detection sensor that prompts it to focus on spaces that need more attention, giving them a deeper clean. While it can't self-clean and must be cleaned manually, it automatically docks and recharges itself after its 90-minute runtime is up.

iRobot Roomba j6+

If you want a robot vacuum that seems to have a mind of its own, the Roomba j6+ is as low maintenance as they come. It automatically cleans when you're not home, spot cleans messes almost immediately after they happen, and empties its collection bin into a bag that can store 60 days' worth of debris. It is also smart enough to dodge pet waste and cords and understands voice commands better than other robot vacuums on the market. Apart from a 3-stage cleaning system and a dual multi-surface brush, it also comes with an edge-sweeping brush that accommodates walls and corners. It's one of the pricier Roombas around due to its litany of features, but now you can score it at its lowest price to date.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO

Just like its aforementioned siblings, the Roomba i4 EVO also features a 3-stage cleaning system to lift virtually any debris type. But what really sets it apart is its ability to clean in straight lines, all while making its way around furniture. It also cleans according to your commands, whether it's in a specific room or at a particular time. The robot vacuum even learns your cleaning habits and offers ways to optimize them, like suggesting an extra round of cleaning when your pet is shedding or when it's pollen season.

While it's pretty slim pickings for Roomba robot vacuum deals this time around, keep in mind that these models don't often come at a bargain, so you may want to scoop them up now at their best rates to outfit your smart home. With a Roomba in tow, you might find that cleaning is less of a chore.