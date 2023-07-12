Source: iRobot/Amazon iRobot Roomba i4 EVO $200 $400 Save $200 The Roomba i4 Evo is one of iRobot's flagship robot vacuums in the i-series. This Wi-Fi-connected gizmo can vacuum your floors in clean rows aided by smarts like cliff detection and voice assistant support. It can even map your floors autonomously. The vacuum also has a 20% bigger battery than any other i-series robot vacuum, making it ideal for cleaning small to medium-sized homes with minimal human effort. This Prime Day, it is down to just $200 instead of selling for $400. $200 at Amazon

Robot vacuums have advanced significantly in the last decade or so. If your last memory of one is a clunky suction machine on wheels that constantly bumps into furniture, annoys your cat, and falls down staircases, it’s time to revisit the space. iRobot’s Roomba i4 Evo makes for a fine reintroduction to robot vacuums with truly autonomous features like cliff detection, cleanup suggestions based on your usage habits, and the independent ability to focus on frequently dirty areas in your house.

iRobot usually sells the Roomba i4 Evo for $400, but Prime Day discounts have halved the price to just $200. This is the top-of-the-line model for the Roomba i-series, and we haven’t seen it sell for a lower price yet, making it one of the best deals on robot vacuums this Prime Day. Here’s a quick look at all the smart features you get for the all-time low price of $200.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i4 Evo

A lot of our favorite robot vacuums are iRobot models and for excellent reasons. The Roomba i4 Evo is not on the list, but it makes a strong case for itself. iRobot claims it has a 20% bigger battery than any of its i-series stablemates, which should keep it going for longer before docking to recharge. The robot vacuum connects to your phone via Wi-Fi, and you get to control it through the companion app. You can also set up voice commands using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to summon the robot vacuum to a part of the house for cleaning.

How would the vac know where it has been called, you ask? Well, the Roomba i4 Evo intelligently maps your floors while cleaning around the house, and after a few passes, the mapping should be good enough to identify the dirtier areas. iRobot’s companion app will even suggest cleaning schedules based on how often certain areas are found dirty. The robot vac is still quite smart and shouldn’t get stuck on carpet edges and cliff edges like staircases and doorways. This vacuum’s cleaning power is great as well, with the machine using dual rubber brushes instead of the singular bristle brush found on moist robot vacuums.

The Roomba i4 Evo is quite the cleaning assistant, with support for voice commands and programming to clean neatly in rows without missing a spot. It even prioritizes summons over recharging, juicing up just enough to finish a task if summoned mid-recharge. For $400, that’s a feature-loaded robot vacuum that should serve you well, especially if you have pets, children, plants, or other reasons to engage in frequent cleanups. For $200, we cannot fault this robot vacuum, and it is certainly a deal you should not pass up either.