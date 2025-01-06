Your changes have been saved iRobot Roomba Essential Vac (Q0120) $149 $250 Save $101 The Roomba Q0120 delivers all of the essentials you need in a robot vacuum, and it's a must-buy while it's at its all-time low price. $149 at Amazon

iRobot has a pretty hefty lineup of robot vacuums, but if you're looking for something cheap and reliable, the Roomba Q0120 Essential is going to be a fantastic option. This robot vacuum is feature-packed and is now down to an all-time low price at just $149. With its recent $100 discount from Amazon, we consider it a must-buy. With that said, this is a limited-time deal, so you're going to want to pounce on this robot vacuum before the price goes up.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Q0120 Essential Vac

iRobot's Roomba lineup is perhaps the most recognizable name in robot vacuums. The Roomba name is almost synonymous with robot vacuums, and with the Roomba Q0120 you're getting one of iRobot's more recent releases. It's more of an entry-level robot vacuum, but iRobot calls it the Essential Vac for a reason.

It features iRobot's three-stage cleaning system, which has three levels of powerful suction that make this robot vacuum a perfect option if you have both carpets and hard floors to keep clean. Smarts, of course, are much of the reason to invest in a robot vacuum, and here the Roomba Q0120 is also quite capable.

It keeps things simple with features like preset cleaning schedules, suggested cleaning times based on your daily routines, and a Clean Map report that lets you know everywhere the Q0120 has cleaned. Its smart navigation capabilities allow it to methodically clean in rows, and its sensors help it navigate around things like furniture and keep it from falling down stairs.

The Q0120 can also receive voice commands when paired with an Alexa-compatible device. You'll get up to two hours of cleaning time on a single charge with the Q0120, and when its work is done or the battery gets low, it will automatically return to its charging station.

It's smart, competent, and a great robot vacuum option if you're looking for something to get the job done without the expensive pricing of more feature-packed robot vacuums. There aren't many capable robot vacuums you can add to your smart home setup for under $150, so we think the iRobot Roomba Q0120 Essential Vac is a must-buy.

This deal is good for more than $100 in savings, but the clock is counting down on it, so grab the Roomba Q0120 for $149 while you can.