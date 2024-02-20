ROMOSS Power Bank $24 $65 Save $41 If you're looking for massive power, then this ROMOSS power bank is going to be for you. It has a battery capacity of 40,000mAh, which is perfect if you're looking to charge multiple devices at once. $24 at Amazon

Power banks can be lifesavers if you're running out of power on your smartphone or tablet. This can be especially true if you're in a challenging environment. With that said, we've found an incredible deal on a massive 40,000mAh power bank. This power bank has a retail price of $64.99, but it's now been discounted by 63%, bringing it down to just $23.99. So if you've been thinking about buying a new power bank, this is going to be the one for you.

What's great about this ROMOSS 40,000mAh power bank?

The first and most obvious thing is the sheer capacity that this power bank offers. At 40,000mAh, you'll have the ability to charge a number of devices at once and still have plenty of juice left over for additional charging. Most importantly, this power bank supports PD charging, which means you're going to be able to charge it up much faster, with the brand stating it will take up to 16 hours to fully charge using an 18W PD charger.

Of course, you're getting a lot of connectivity with this power bank, with three USB-A and one USB-C port, with maximum charging speeds that can reach up to 3 amps. Furthermore, there's a display on the outside that can show you how much charge is left, which can be handy when you're charging on the go. Also, you'll get passthrough charging, which will allow you to charge your devices while charging the battery.

For the most part, you're not going to need another power bank since the ROMOSS provides so much capacity. At 40,000mAh, it should be great for weekend trips and can even come in handy during emergency situations. Just make sure you grab this deal while you can. You won't find a better deal on this monster 40,000mAh power bank since it's down to its lowest price ever, with a discount that knocks off 63%. Just make sure to clip the 50% off coupon before checking out.