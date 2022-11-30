One of the best RPGs of the 2000s has been remastered for your phone

Over the last few years, Square Enix has been re-releasing titles from the SaGa franchise on Android. The latest title to appear is Romancing SaGa - Minstrel Song. The original release in 2005 wasn't available in PAL regions (most of Europe and Africa, parts of Asia, South America, and Oceania), so this Android release will be the first time the game is officially available in these areas.

The Android release is a remastered version of the original game. Not only is there a full HD graphical overhaul, but new recruitable characters and boss variants have been added alongside some quality-of-life features.

The eight starting characters remain the same, but new recruitable characters include the sorceress Aldora, Schiele, Marine, Monica, and Flammar. If you were disappointed that they were initially unavailable, you'll now be able to add them to your party when you meet them. Aldora also adds new events to the game.

No new bosses have been added, but enhanced versions offering a bigger challenge are available to battle. Alongside new music, they're the perfect way to test your new characters.

As with most remasters of classic games, there are plenty of quality-of-life features. The most significant addition is a mini-map that will help new and old players explore the world of Mardias. There's also a high-speed mode, so veterans of the original game can quickly get through parts they've played to death. New classes allow players to try new ways to play, and there's now an option that lets you carry over your progress when you start a new game.

Overall, Romancing SaGa - Minstrel Song looks to be a pricey but worthwhile remaster of the original game (which was itself a remaster of Romancing SaGa for SNES!). It's available to download now for $24.99 from the Play Store.