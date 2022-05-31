Square Enix has been on a tear lately, releasing new premium games on mobile at a breakneck pace, and next up is another Romancing SaGa title, and this time it's Minstrel Song, a PS2 remake of the original Romancing SaGa game released in 1992. Well, Square Enix has seen fit to remaster the PS2 game, revealed during a SaGa livestream in Japan. Thankfully the developer has released an English trailer, so it would appear that a global release is planned across Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam, with an expected release sometime this winter.

You can watch the announcement trailer for Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remaster directly above, and as you can see, it is indeed a remastered PS2 game, blocky polygons and all. For the most part, things look pretty good, thanks to the upgrade to high-res graphics, and fans can expect additional features, like a new free scenario system where the story progresses along your own path, with your choice of one of eight protagonists that greatly differ in background. So it would appear that the story is yours spin.

Since this is a fresh announcement, details are still light. So we don't know how Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remaster will be monetized on mobile or specifically when it will be released this winter. However, it's probably a safe bet to expect a premium title with a high price attached, just like the previous SaGa game on Android. So until more news breaks in the buildup to Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remaster's launch this winter, enjoy the announcement trailer above.

Dragon Quest Builders lands on Android as a surprise release

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Matthew Sholtz (1918 Articles Published) Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair. More From Matthew Sholtz