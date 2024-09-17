Key Takeaways Rolling Square launched rugged Bluetooth trackers with support for Google's Find My Device network, potentially competing with leading Android trackers.

The AirNotch Pro keychain is durable with an IP68 rating, glow-in-the-dark paint, and dual buzzers, while the AirCard Pro is slim yet durable.

Both trackers come in black for Apple and white for Google networks, supporting features like Left Behind reminders, with availability on Kickstarter and the company's website.

Almost out of nowhere, a little-known Swiss company called Rolling Square just launched a pair of unique Bluetooth trackers on Kickstarter today. As fraught as Google's Find My Device network may be, the two upcoming gadgets sport a number of features that competitors have yet to combine. If they're as well-made as they look to be, they could compete with the leaders in Android Bluetooth tracking.

What Rolling Square's new Bluetooth trackers offer

The AirNotch Pro, maybe the most rugged keychain yet

Source: Rolling Square

The AirNotch Pro, positioned as ideal for frequent travelers, could be the most durable non-AirTag option yet. An ABS plastic shell wrapped around an anodized aluminum frame, sealed with custom gaskets, and secured with Torx screws leads to an IP68 rating and, likely, the ability to withstand some pretty serious pressure. A replaceable battery means it won't be e-waste anytime soon, although you'll need a Torx bit to eventually take advantage of it.

A photoluminescent (glow-in-the-dark) paint job enables finding in the dark, although only time will tell if it lasts indefinitely. Its dual buzzers claim to produce 360-degree sound that's louder than any competing device.

Slim durability in the new AirCard Pro

Source: Rolling Square

The form factor of card trackers makes them a little vulnerable, so Rolling Square incorporates a pair of what it calls "10H anti-explosion glass sheets" surrounding the internals. It's 2.2mm thick, and supposedly resists breaking and scratching better than the rest. That's nice, compared to how scratch-prone we found alternatives like the Pebblebee Clip for Android.

Like the keychain, the AirCard Pro is loud — again, apparently twice as loud as others. Particularly interesting are the AirCard's wireless charging and "wallet detection" — we don't have much to go on yet, but that could detect when it's sandwiched between two layers of material, and activate tracking to maximize battery life. It can also link to your details via QR code, so you're easy to contact if somebody finds your stuff.

Where to find the new Rolling Square trackers

Kickstarter for free gifts, the website for bulk discounts

The company's technically introducing four new trackers — two keychains and two cards. The black versions support the Apple network, and the white ones work with Google's. The Apple models explicitly offer Left Behind reminders and anti-tracking notifications. The Google network has yet to implement Left Behind functionality, and its anti-tracking measures don't always work consistently. Maybe those will change someday.

The AirNotch Pro apparently supports the QR Code digital ID (like the card) with the caveat of "multitool needed." With a $29 pledge on Kickstarter, the AirNotch Pro includes said multitool, or the AirCard Pro a carrying pouch, while $54 nets you all four items.

You can also find the new devices at Rolling Square's sales page. Both ship in December, and will cost $39.90 after the crowdfunding period ends, with discounts now and possibly in the future on packs of 2, 5, and 10 units.