Foldable phones are at the peak of mobile tech innovation today. They fit large displays into pocket-friendly footprints in ways we could once only dream of. And yet, after six years of iteration and refinement, even the best foldable phones are still having a hard time drawing the market’s attention away from familiar form factors. It’s tempting to wonder if anything better is coming.

Well, perhaps the next big thing could already be peeking from around the corner. Rumor has it that Samsung is planning to launch its first rollable phone in 2025, and it could very well be the first rollable phone on the market. Rivals like Motorola, Oppo, and Tecno are also among the companies experimenting with the new form factor, so a wave of rollables might be on its way.

So, will 2025 be the year of the rollable phone? Will this be the form factor to fix the flaws of foldables and make things exciting again? Let’s explore.

What is a rollable phone?

The potential successor to foldable phones

A rollable phone has a flexible OLED display that wraps around one of its edges and extends when extra screen space is needed. When it is not, the screen is tucked away, and the handset returns to its more compact state. The idea behind rollable form factors is similar to that of modern foldables: to put a relatively large display on a phone that fits in a pocket.

If you’re wondering why you’ve never seen a rollable phone, that’s because there aren’t any on sale yet. However, several companies have shown concept devices demonstrating how a rollable phone may appear and function.

What types of rollable phones are possible?

The rollable phone concepts we’ve seen so far fall into two categories. One takes a phone of typical size and makes it shrink vertically to become more compact. This is how the Motorola Rizr rollable phone concept rolls. Pictured above, you can see how the device’s display wraps around the bottom and covers part of the back. Its screen measures 5 inches along the diagonal when rolled up and 6.5 inches when fully unfurled.

Other concepts take the opposite approach. The Tecno Phantom Ultimate has a 6.5-inch display when retracted. It extends to a 7.1-inch screen diagonal at the press of a button. Doesn’t sound like much, I know, but according to my back-of-the-napkin calculation, this gives you roughly 40% more screen area.

What are the pros and cons of rollable phones?

And how do rollables compare to foldables?

Judging by the prototypes we’ve seen so far, rollable phones may bring several advantages over foldables. For starters, all the working concepts shown feature a motorized mechanism to extend and retract the rollable display — either automatically or at the press of a button. Not only is there nothing to fold and unfold manually. You can have the screen unroll itself if the content on the screen calls for it — when watching a full-screen video, for example.

Secondly, there’s no need for a secondary cover display on a rollable phone because part of the flexible OLED remains visible and usable at all times. Meanwhile, the section tucked around the back can be used to show notifications. The lack of a folding mechanism also means there’s no crease running down the middle of the screen.

All of these advantages make rollable phones seem like a natural evolution of today’s foldables. However, there are a lot of issues they have yet to address.

The drawbacks of rollable phones

As with foldable phones, the durability of rollable phones remains a concern. That motor-driven mechanism is bound to fail at some point, especially when complete water and dust resistance would be difficult to achieve. Having the flexible screen exposed constantly suggests that scratching it is practically inevitable.

The hardware enabling the rolling action would take up space. As a result, thin rollables could be difficult to make, and fitting an adequately sized battery could be a challenge. For reference, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate concept mentioned earlier is 10mm thick – thinner than popular foldables, but thicker than a typical phone. All the added complexity would surely have an effect on the price – we can