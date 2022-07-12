You don't have to drop a ton of cash these days to get a pretty good TV — one built from the ground up to handle everything from HDR movie streams to next-gen gaming. That said, no one should ever rely on the built-in speakers used in most TVs, especially if you're buying budget or mid-range sets. A basic soundbar can take you a long way, but something like Roku's Streambar goes one step further, bundling all your favorite apps right into the speaker. Right now, it's $40 off for Amazon Prime Day, making it a must-have during Amazon's sale.

Soundbars can be pretty expensive, especially if you're just trying to improve your bedroom TV experience. Thankfully, the Roku Streambar doesn't break the bank, and as part of this sale, it's even cheaper than usual. Combining the best of Roku's lineup of 4K-capable players with solid audio quality, this is as good a time as any to improve your movie-watching experience, no matter what room you're in.

Roku Streambar — $40 off

$90 at Amazon

Normally priced at $130, you can grab the Streambar for just $90 right now. That's only $10 more than its all-time low, and within spitting distance of Roku's dedicated media players, all of which lack built-in speakers. As a soundbar, the Streambar features four 1.9" drivers with support for PCM and Dolby Audio, along with a multitude of sound modes to maximize your streams — including automatic leveling modes that reduce those loud commercial breaks.

Of course, it's not just a soundbar. With Roku OS, everything from Netflix and Hulu to more specialized streaming services is just a click away. With support for 4K content, along with HDR10 and HLG, everything you stream looks vivid and sharp. And if you'd rather stick with Google TV or any other streaming device, the Streambar still works as a plain speaker.

If you're after an even better audio experience, Roku's Streambar Pro is also on sale. It's bigger and bolder, offering a more theatrical experience perfect for your media room. At $150, it's a lot more expensive than the smaller Streambar, but that's still $30 off the usual price. You can't go wrong with either of these speakers, but you'll have to hurry — Prime Day won't last long.