In announcing its Black Friday deals that have already started, Roku is teasing a $15 streaming box exclusive to Walmart... but you'll have to wait until closer to Black Friday to get your hands on it.

We don't have every detail of what the Roku LE will offer besides HD streaming, but at least we know it will come with a standard Roku remote and an HDMI cable. It sounds pretty much like the existing Roku Express with a new paint job, but at half its MSRP — though the company itself is currently selling it for $25 — the LE should sell like hotcakes while supplies last.

If you happen to want one, ideally you'd get it from Walmart.com starting November 24. No luck there? Good luck playing bumper carts in-store on November 26.

If you're willing to shell out a little extra, the Roku Premiere, which supports 4K and HDR, will be $20 now through November 27. For portability, the Roku Streaming Stick+ will be $30 today through that Saturday as well. Both are $15 off their respective MSRPs. The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which adds in Dolby Vision, extended Wi-Fi range, and better speeds, will also be $30 or $20 off its MSRP through December 4. And starting November 19, the Roku Streambar will run for $50 off. You'll be able to get Roku streaming in addition to some boosted sound for just $80 through December 4.

Interested in content? Customers new to HBO Max can continue to get 30 days for free with an eligible device purchase and activation — this agreement was already in place for a while, but it appears it will be available through January 14. New Roku Channel subscribers can pay just 99 cents for their first 2 months between November 20 and 30. And if you buy a Roku player from Walmart, you'll be getting a $5 credit toward Redbox.

