If you're looking for the cheapest possible smart TV streamer this Black Friday, look no further than the Roku LE at Walmart. This bare-bones streaming device is the most inexpensive Roku device currently available, perfect for a secondary TV where you don't care about having all the latest features.

The Roku LE is exclusive to Walmart for Black Friday and it costs just $15, down from $30. There are no bells and whistles here — you get 1080p streaming and a very basic remote with no voice capabilities. This model is going for ultimate plug-and-play simplicity. Just shove the included HDMI cable into the back of your TV and connect it to a power outlet, and away you go. All of Roku's usual apps and services will work on the LE right out of the box,

With its white and black exterior, it'll look right at home next to a PS5 or Switch OLED model. As with any new Roku device, you also get to try out HBO Max, free for 30 days. There are better streaming sticks out there, no doubt, but if all you're after is a basic model to plug into a TV in the kitchen or the spare room, there's little reason to spend more, especially if you're already a Roku user.

