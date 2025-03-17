Summary Roku is testing unskippable ad videos that play on TV startup, before the homescreen loads.

Users are furious and threatening to leave if Roku continues this practice.

Roku is one of the more aggressive platforms when it comes to ads, but it is not the only one, with Google and Samsung pushing ads on their streaming devices, as well.

Love ads? Then has Roku got a treat for you! The company's latest trick involves serving unskippable ads to some users the moment they start their television .

Most people who have reported being forced to watch autoplaying video ads before they reach their home screen are furious, however (via The Verge). Users are venting their frustrations on Reddit, with some users complaining they had to sit through a trailer for Moana 2 before they could access their apps.

Roku confirms the test but won't say much else

Roku confirmed the autoplay ads are a thing, and said they are an official test. However, the company stopped short of saying whether these would become a permanent fixture for Roku going forward.

"Our recent test is just the latest example, as we explore new ways to showcase brands and programming while still providing a delightful and simple user experience," a Roku spokesperson told Ars Technica reporter Scharon Harding.

Roku did not address key questions, such as which devices are affected, why the company chose to do this, or if Roku plans to roll this out as a permanent part of the platform.

Customers, however, are furious, and making their stance clear: cut it out, or they'll ditch Roku altogether, as many on Roku's official community forums have mentioned.

Let's be honest and admit Roku isn't alone here

Roku may have the most egregious example of pushing ads on its customers, but it is not the only smart TV platform becoming more aggressive in displaying ads. Companies are increasingly relying on ads and usage tracking to subsidize the low prices of their TV sets. Google TV recently started showing ads for ads, as just one example.

But Roku is in a league of its own when it comes to annoying customers with ads. The company previously applied for a patent for a technology that would overlay ads on anything plugged into the TV. The company hasn't used this new tech...yet.

It is becoming harder to avoid ads on smart TVs now. Only a handful, such as Apple TV , stay away from ads. If Roku fully commits to forcing startup ads, Apple TV may become the go-to streaming box for many people.