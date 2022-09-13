Roku's Express 4K+ and Streaming Stick 4K are among the best streaming devices on the market. Coupled with Roku OS, these devices offer a great experience that you can't go wrong with. For more budget-conscious buyers, the company has the Roku Express. The entry-level streaming stick is ideal for users with more modest requirements that do not involve streaming 4K content. However, single-band Wi-Fi on the Roku Express is a major issue as it can lead to problems while streaming content if there's Wi-Fi network congestion. The company is fixing this with the 2022 Roku Express HD by adding dual-band Wi-Fi support.

The 2022 refresh of Roku's cheapest streaming stick has no other notable changes. It is still limited to streaming content in Full HD and retains the $30 price tag. The upgrade makes it an ideal competitor to Google's upcoming cheap new Chromecast HD. The new Roku Express is already available for pre-order and goes on sale starting October 16 for $30. The low price makes it ideal for people looking for a streaming stick on a tight budget.

If you are looking to add a bit more bass to your audio experience, Roku has a solution for that as well. The Wireless Bass is an affordable subwoofer that can wirelessly pair with Roku's Streambar, Wireless Speakers, or TV Wireless Soundbar to add more thump to the audio output. The company already offers the Wireless Subwoofer, but the Wireless Bass is cheaper and has a more compact form factor.

The subwoofer costs $130 and is currently up for pre-order. It goes on sale in the US on November 7. Roku will also bundle it with the Streambar for $250.

Lastly, Roku announced some significant new updates to its operating system as a part of the Roku OS 11.5. "The Buzz" is the key new addition that will sit on your home screen and provide access to a "collection of posts featuring trailers, interviews, and video clips from your favorite streaming channels." You can like the posts and follow new channels for more updates. This is like your Facebook feed, where you can catch up with all the latest happenings in the life of your friends and family, but for TV shows and movies.

Roku OS 11.5 adds a Continue Watching section to quickly let you jump back into the TV show or movie you were watching across channels like Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, etc. The OS is also gaining a system-wide Save List that you can access from the What to Watch section of the home screen or the mobile app. Other changes include Bluetooth Private Listening, improved discovery of Live TV content, and Roku Store for adding free and paid channels to the streaming device.

Roku OS 11.5 will roll out to supported Roku devices "over the coming months."