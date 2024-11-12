Roku Ultra LT $34 $80 Save $46 With this deal on the Roku Ultra LT you're getting 4K picture quality and access to all sorts of paid and free streaming content for just $34. $34 at Walmart

Early Black Friday deals are in the air, and one Black Friday deal that stands out is on the Roku Ultra LT, which is marked down to just $34 at Walmart. Everybody ate up the original Google Chromecast when it was released years ago because of its super low price point, and with this deal the Roku Ultra LT is even cheaper. The nifty 4K streaming device regularly costs $80, which makes this Black Friday deal good for $46 in savings.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra LT

Source: Roku

If you have an older television or a smart TV that doesn't live up when it comes to streaming content, the first thing you're likely to love about the Roku Ultra LT is access. It has a super fast interface with built-in access to Disney+, Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling, and many more streaming services.

But because this is a Roku device, the content doesn't have to start with paid services. The Roku Ultra LT has a massive selection of free content to watch. That includes Roku Originals and more than 400 live TV channels that you can access directly through The Roku Channel.

For many people access to all of this content wouldn't add up to much if it wasn't accessible in 4K, but with the Roku Ultra LT you'll get 4K picture quality with Dolby Vision, as well as HDR10+ for a bright and immersive watching experience. For more immersion you can throw on a set of headphones, and they can plug right into the included Roku remote.

That Roku remote is another big draw of this little device, as it can pair with your TV and eliminate the need for other remotes. Or, if you prefer an entirely hands-off viewing experience, this little streamer works with popular voice assistants, including Siri and Google Assistant. You can use this feature to easily search for content or control the Ultra LT and your TV.

The Roku Ultra LT is a more affordable alternative to the higher end Roku Ultra, which makes our list of the best streaming devices. But while priced at just $34 for this Black Friday deal at Walmart, the Roku Ultra LT is a more affordable alternative to almost any streaming device. You can add it to your TV now and save $46 off its regular price of $80.