Not only is the Roku Ultra one of the best Roku devices that you can buy, but it's also one of our favorite streaming devices of 2024 as well. This device packs tons of power, which means you're going to get one of the best experiences out there when it comes to your streaming experience. Of course, going with the best usually means that you're going to be spending more on your device.

While the Roku Ultra usually commands a price of $100, we're now seeing a fantastic discount from Amazon and Best Buy that knocks 30% off, dropping it down to one of its lowest prices ever. So if you've been looking to upgrade your streaming experience, and want to go for one of the best option out there, now's going to be a great time to shop and more importantly save.

What makes the Roku Ultra great?

If you already own a streaming stick or similar product, it might be hard to think of a reason to upgrade. But going with a performance model can have some great advantages, with higher quality video and audio, along with a smoother menu navigation experience. The Roku Ultra is one of our favorites thanks to its excellent performance that rarely ever skips a beat.

It has a quad-core processor that's capable of outputting at 4K up to 60 frames per second. In addition, it offers support for Dolby Vision, along with HDR10/10+ and HLG. Of course, you also get great sound output here, as well, with support for Dolby Atmos. When it comes to connectivity, you'll have the option of connecting with an Ethernet port or going wireless.

The device offers support for 802.11ac MIMO dual-band at 2.4 and 5Ghz, so you should experience no lag when connecting with either option. The Roku Voice Remote Pro makes it easier to navigate to your favorite movies and TV shows with the option to use your voice. You can also connect to a pair of wired or wireless earbuds if you need to listen to your entertainment more privately.

And for those that frequently lose their remotes, the Roku's got you covered, with a couple ways to initiate an audio alert, making it easier to find. Overall, you won't find a better option than the Roku Ultra. It offers pretty much everything that you need from a streaming device and has been a class leader since its release. Just be sure to get it while it's still one sale as this deal won't last long.