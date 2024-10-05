Roku Ultra $59 $100 Save $41 This is one of the best streaming devices that you can buy right now. Not only are you getting flagship performance, but the price is now down to its lowest, coming in at just $59 for a limited time. $59 at Amazon

Roku is one of the originals when it comes to streaming devices, and over the past ten years, it's produced some of the best streaming devices available. Despite this, the brand has been overshadowed as of late, with big names like Google, Amazon, and even Apple taking some of the limelight with its own streaming devices. Of course, it's going to be a matter of preference here, but we chose the Roku Ultra as one of our top picks for streaming devices in 2024, because it offers some of the best hardware that directly translates to a fantastic streaming experience.

Related Best streaming devices in 2024 Say goodbye to cable, say hello to apps

For a limited time, you can score the Roku Ultra at an unheard of price from Amazon, with a discount that knocks 41% off, dropping it to just $59. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model, which makes it the perfect time to buy if you're looking for a top-tier streaming device. Be sure to act quick because a deal like this won't last long.

What's great about the Roku Ultra?

Source: Roku

The Roku Ultra is one of our top picks because of its hardware. The streaming device features a quad-core processor that's able to fluidly pump out high-quality 4K video up to 60 frames per second. Not only that, but it also has the necessary hardware to drive imaging technology that will give you the best visual experience like HDR10/10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

As you might expect, the device also delivers a punch with its audio too, with support for Dolby Atmos. When it comes to connectivity, the device supports 802.11ac MIMO dual-band at 2.4 and 5Ghz, and it also has a physical port if you want to connect through Ethernet. Of course, you'll also have access to all of your favorite streaming services, like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

And if all of that wasn't enough, the device comes with a stellar remote that can also utilize voice commands when needed. And if you happen to lose the remote, it can also help you find it though audio alerts. Not only is this one of the best Roku streaming devices that you can buy, but it's also one of the best overall, beating out some heavy contenders.

So if you've been looking to upgrade your home theater setup or just wanted to add some smarts to an existing TV, grab this one, you won't regret it. But get it while it's on sale because the price is too good to pass up.