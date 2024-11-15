When it comes to streaming devices, Roku continues to dominate the market share in North America. Between ease of use, affordability, and format functionality, it's hard to go wrong with any device in their lineup. At a certain point, though, performance speed and the remote matter the most. If either of those things is a frustrating experience, the rest of it doesn't matter.

The brand new Roku Ultra (updated for 2024) nails both of those elements, while maintaining Roku's continued quality level and offering the full range of HDR formats that make it truly versatile for any TV set.

Staff pick Roku Ultra (2024) 8 / 10 $90 $100 Save $10 Now updated for 2024, the Roku Ultra boasts 30% faster internals and performance. The new streaming box has Wi-Fi 6 and a brand-new second-generation Roku Voice Remote Pro — which has a backlight and USB-C charging but loses the headphone jack in favor of a Bluetooth connection for private listening. Visually, the Roku's design remains almost exactly the same and continues to support HDR formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Pros Faster than all other Roku device offerings

Wi-Fi 6

Voice Remote Pro is rechargeable w/ backlight

Priced competitively

Covers all major HDR formats Cons UX/UI is starting to feel outdated

Build quality and design could be pushed further

Price, availability, and specs

A hundred dollars might be the sweet spot, actually

The Roku Ultra (2024) might just be the most appropriately priced device I’ve come across in a while. An Apple TV 4K, which is perhaps the gold standard for streaming devices, is 30 dollars more for its base level but doesn’t offer much more for that extra thirty bucks.

Roku promises their new Ultra is 30% faster than the previous edition, and packs coverage for all major HDR formats for best viewing on any TV brand (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more). Additionally, you get Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and a brand-new voice remote to go along with that bump in speed.

Specifications Dimensions 4.9 x 5.0 x 1.0 inches Brand Roku What's Included Voice Remote Pro, Power, HDMI cable Audio outputs Digital stereo over HDMI Wi-Fi 6 Ethernet 10/100 Base-T Ethernet Ports HDMI 2.1b, Ethernet, USB 3.0, Power Resolution Up to 2160p at 60fps (3840 x 2160) with upscaling from 720p and 1080p Audio Support DTS Digital Surround™ pass through over HDMI, Dolby Atmos® decode via HDMI HDR Support Supports Dolby Vision® at 60fps, HDR10/10+ and HLG Expand

What’s good about the Roku Ultra (2024)?

Speed and compatibility are the names of the game