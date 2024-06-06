Roku is best known for all things smart and streaming. It's one of our favorite streaming devices, offering access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. Roku doesn't only make external dedicated smart TV boxes and streaming sticks. Roku teamed up with TCL and Hisense in 2014 to launch smart TVs integrated with Roku OS. Roku also launched its range of Roku TVs in 2023. This guide goes over what Roku TV is, how it compares to other smart TVs, and its benefits.

Are all Roku TVs the same?

Source: Roku

A Roku TV is a smart TV that runs the Roku OS. It offers the same streaming interface and channel selection as an external Roku device. Still, not all Roku TVs are the same.

If you get a Roku TV for around $1,000, you will find excellent features like QLED displays, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound support, and all the apps you want. More expensive models like the Roku Pro Series give you a few extra features for the money, and the experience is similar. If you get a cheaper model, you'll step down to 1080p or 720p resolution, settle for smaller screen sizes, or give up features like voice search.

TCL and Hisense were among the first companies to release Roku OS-integrated smart TVs in 2014. However, these two brands rarely release new Roku TVs now. If you want newer models, choose a TV manufactured by Onn or Westinghouse. Roku released its line of TVs in 2023, which are available at online stores. These full-featured smart TVs aren't tied to a third-party manufacturer.

The first thing you'll see after the initial setup is the Roku home screen, whether you buy a budget-friendly Roku TV or a premium model. The home screen includes a main menu on the left and items like Netflix, YouTube, The Roku Channel, and other channels on the right.

What is the difference between Roku TV and other smart TVs?

The Roku OS is the biggest difference between Roku TVs and other smart TVs. Roku TVs run the company's operating system, while other smart TVs come with Google TV, Android TV, webOS, or another interface.

Roku TVs are designed with Roku streaming built-in. The home screen puts your inputs, streaming favorites, and free live TV in one place. Plus, they come with loads of free channels.

Roku TVs offer more flexibility compared to other smart TVs. You aren't limited to one voice assistant. Choose between Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Siri with Apple HomeKit. Roku TVs work with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay. Plus, Roku doesn't restrict you to its movie store. You can rent or buy movies from any service you prefer.

What is the difference between Roku TV and Roku streaming devices?

A Roku streaming stick is a small device that plugs into your TV's HDMI port. It provides access to the Roku interface, where you'll find your favorite streaming channels. A Roku TV is a television that has the Roku platform built into it. Roku TVs pack the entire Roku experience, plus control over the TV's dedicated functions, like volume, channels, and inputs, into Roku's simple interface.

What are the benefits of Roku TV?

Roku TVs have several benefits. They use the same Roku interface you know and love, bring loads of content options, and are affordable.

Affordability

Roku TVs are priced competitively, regardless of the manufacturer and the screen size. Brands like TCL and Hisense are not launching as many Roku TVs as they used to. However, you can still grab one for a low price. Roku's Plus series is a great option if you're looking for a smart TV under $500. You don't get the best picture quality or refresh rate for gaming, but Roku TVs are still good value.

Roku functionality

Every Roku TV comes with a Roku remote control. Some remotes might feature dedicated app buttons, a microphone for voice control, and a built-in headphone jack. When the room is noisy, listen to the audio from your Roku TV with earphones or headphones.

Roku TVs also work with the Roku app for iPhone and Android phones. This lets you ditch the remote and control your TV from your phone.

Ease of use

The Roku TV's interface is clean and easy to use, whether you're a tech-savvy user or someone new to smart TVs. The operating system has a zippy response time, with the apps, inputs, and menu options neatly arranged. Cycling through the Roku menu options is easy, whether you want to change the channel or adjust the settings.

The platform offers access to several subscription services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Sling TV, CBS All Access, and Max. Check out YouTube, Crackle, PBS Kids, and The Roku Channel for free content.

Related How to cancel your Roku subscription Save a few bucks each month if you no longer need a streaming service

Roku TVs make binge-watching easy

Roku TVs eliminate the need to buy a streaming device, allowing you to enjoy your favorite streaming content with ease. If you want a feature-packed TV with a higher refresh rate and picture quality, get one with Google TV or Android TV. The best Amazon Fire TVs are also worth considering.