Roku has been a mainstay of the streaming industry since its inception in 2008. A lot has changed over the years, with competitors such as Apple, Google, and a suite of Fire TV devices battling to be your preferred streaming device. Throughout the years, Roku has stayed at the front of the streaming pack, bringing one great device to the market after another.

With devices like the Roku Ultra looking to compete at the high end, the company has not forgotten about its budget-friendly offerings. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a no-nonsense device that excels at what Roku does best, bringing you the best range of streaming content possible.

With other streaming sticks like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max available for purchase, Roku needed something that would not only keep up but surpass expectations. It managed to create a solid streaming device, and from a pure streaming perspective, it’s difficult to imagine that anyone would need anything more than this 4K streaming stick.

Your changes have been saved Staff pick Roku Streaming Stick 4K 8.5 / 10 $30 $50 Save $20 The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a budget-friendly, powerful streaming stick with excellent 4K HDR video quality. This superb device has an easy-to-navigate interface, plenty of free content, and allows you to download just about any app you can think of. It may not allow you to play games, but it excels as a streaming device. Pros Excellent 4K HDR Quality

Speedy performance

Simple interface

Lots of free content

Priced right Cons Could use better voice control

Doesn't let you play games

Ads on the home screen

Remote isn't backlit $30 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy $35 at Roku

Price, availability, and specs

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K debuted way back in October 2022, but don’t let its age deter you, as it’s still one of the best streaming sticks currently available. At just $50, Roku has priced its 4K streaming stick very aggressively. And if you’re patient, you can pick it up on sale for as little as $30, making it unbeatable value. It's also very easy to find from your favorite retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, and Roku itself.

Specifications Operating System Roku OS HDR support HDR10/10+, Dolby Vision, HLG RAM/storage 1GB/4GB Ports HDMI 2.0b, MicroUSB Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi Remote Yes Price $49.99 Expand

What’s good about the Roku Streaming Stick 4K?

Excellent video quality with a simple interface