Source: Roku Roku Streaming Stick 4K $37 $50 Save $13 The Roku Streaming Stick 4K packs everything you'd want from a streaming device: super fast performance, Wi-Fi 6 support, quick boot-up time, support for all streaming services, and 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support. All this and much more makes the Roku Stick a better option than the Chromecast. $37 at Amazon

Roku OS is among the most popular streaming TV platforms in the US. Unsurprisingly, Roku also dominates our list of the best streaming devices to buy in 2023. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K, in particular, is a great option, as it stands out with its excellent performance, quick startup time, and voice remote. And at $50, the stick is relatively inexpensive as well. For Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, though, you can get the 4K Roku Streaming stick with 26% off, knocking its price down to $37, making it a no-brainer.

Why you should not miss this deal on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K

With 30% faster boot-up times, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is always ready to start streaming content from your favorite streaming service in a few key presses. Running Roku OS, the stick stands out with its expansive support for all streaming apps, including Apple TV, Hulu, Paramount+, Pandora, and others. And you even get access to Live TV, both free and paid. It also supports all popular voice assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

The bundled Voice Remote makes navigating around the UI a breeze as well. You can use the same remote to power your TV or control its volume levels. And when you want to search for your favorite TV show or movie quickly, simply press the voice button and speak into the remote.

You get four customizable buttons on the remote for quick access to your favorite streaming apps. There's also Private listening support using the Roku mobile app, enabling you to watch content on your TV without disturbing anyone around you.

This is not the 'Pro' version of the remote, so it misses out on the Lost remote finder and does not come with built-in rechargeable batteries either.

When connected to the right TV, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K will stream content in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. If you have an old TV, consider pairing your Roku stick purchase with the 55-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV for $100 off this Prime Day. There are plenty of other smart home deals for Prime Day that you can take advantage of as well.