Checking your security cameras from your TV is convenient, but it usually means pausing whatever you're watching. No more. Today, Roku officially launches its Smart Home integration features that include Camera Carousel, expanded TV notifications, and more. In addition, Roku has come out with a surprise feature: Picture-in-Picture, which means you can stick a smaller view of your security camera feeds on your screen so that you can always see it.

Picture-in-picture is convenient for keeping an eye on your home, but it's also a great tool for making sure the rest of your family is safe. Imagine keeping an eye on your baby monitor feed while the baby naps, and you get to catch up on all the episodes you're behind on. You could even kick back at the end of a long day and watch the backyard camera to make sure your dog is safe. This new feature will work with all Roku cameras, indoor or outdoor, and will be available on select Roku players and TVs.

Source: Roku

Roku has a surprising number of smart home accessories, like the Roku Indoor Camera (which is only $30), and the Rotating Indoor Camera (which can spin 360 degrees) is just $50. Most of its products are priced at this level, making it a solid mid-range smart home option that won't break the bank. You can even opt for a whole-home monitoring system with 24/7 professional oversight.

Can I check my cameras from the web?

Most of these updates revolve around the inclusion of the Roku streaming stick, but if you don't have one and would prefer to check on your home from the internet, you can do that, too. Roku Smart Home Web view can be checked from any computer. All you have to do is visit Cams.Roku.com in your browser of choice, and you'll be able to check in on activity anywhere around your property.

These Roku features will be available today starting at 9 AM, although the rollout might hit different regions at different times. By the end of the day, you should be able to get as much use out of your Roku devices as you do any other smart home accessory.