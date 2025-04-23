Summary Roku announced its new Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus.

The Streaming Stick delivers content at 1080p, while the Streaming Stick Plus does it in 4K.

The sticks are more compact and powerful, and the starting price is set to just $30.

Roku was one of the first streaming devices to market, providing easy access to Netflix and other streaming services. And while the device options used to be pretty limited, there's now a slew of choices in 2025. Of course, the competition is pretty tough in the space, but Roku has managed to maintain its position as one of the leaders in the segment.