Summary Roku is rolling out a personalized row in its Live TV Guide, showcasing up to 10 channels tailored to individual viewing habits.

Regardless of viewing preferences, the personalized row will also feature prominent placement of key current events, like major sporting events, news broadcasts, and other significant live moments, ensuring users don't miss out.

This aims to streamline content discovery within Roku's 500+ free live TV channel offerings.

Roku continues to shine as one of the best streaming platforms to watch top shows and movies. For cord-cutters, Roku offers a trove of live TV channels — over 500 to be precise, with new ones added at short intervals.

The list includes channels of all types, ranging from channels for news, lifestyle, comedy, crime, and even dedicated ones for sci-fi, anime, and movies. The streaming giant even bolstered its live sports offerings last year with the Roku Sports Channel, featuring live MLB games, Formula E racing, wrestling and MMA, and more. Now, in a subsequent update, Roku wants you to be able to seamlessly navigate its vast library and find the content and channels you crave even faster.

Roku channels recently gained better visibility and discoverability on Google TV, with relevant and recommended content and channels now showing up on Google TV's home screen rows. Now, Roku wants to help users on its own platform with a new personalized row in the Live TV Guide.

Rolling out to users in the US today, the new personalized row will highlight curated channels based on "user engagement," highlighting what Roku thinks could be your go-to channels right at the top of the Live TV Guide screen for quick access (via Pocket-Lint).

Never miss out on important moments

Source: Roku

The new row will highlight 10 tailored channels, which will likely evolve over time — adapting as your viewing habits change.

Additionally, and this appears to be regardless of your viewing habits, the personalized row will also highlight "key current events" throughout the year, ensuring users don't miss out on major nationwide news, important sporting events, election night coverage, and akin.

The update comes soon after Roku updated its beloved Roku City screensaver from 720p to 1080p.