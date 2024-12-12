Your changes have been saved Roku New Outdoor Camera 2024 $20 $50 Save $30 You may know Roku for its popular streaming media boxes. But the brand also makes smart home products as well. This small and feature-packed security camera is now just $20. $20 at Amazon

Security cameras are an absolute must if you're looking for a way to watch over your home or office while you're away. And while they can be expensive depending on the brand, there are also plenty of great budget alternatives as well. That's where this Roku security camera comes in, right now costing just $20. While it has an original retail price of $60, it can now be had for 60% less for a limited time.

Related Best smart home security cameras in 2024 Keep an eye on your home or the pets

What's great about this Roku security camera?

So, this is an outdoor wired camera that shoots video in 1080p. What's cool is that if you own a Roku streaming device, you can access this camera from the device, making it easy to monitor your home or office. Of course, you can also use an app as well, which can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

Since this camera is made for the outdoors, you're going to get enhanced durability, like an IP65 rating that allows it to endure harsh weather. The plug is even rated to handle extreme conditions like heavy rain and snow. As you might expect, this camera is great for capturing shots during the day and night.

You get crisp, clear images and even the added bonus of color night vision. It has even added perks like motion and sound detection. Furthermore, it has two-way communication that will allow you to communicate with whoever is at the other end of the camera. Perhaps the best part is that this camera is easy to set up.

And if you want to maximize this camera, you can always subscribe to Roku's service, which will provide additional features like cloud video recordings, event filtering, subject detection, and more. So get this camera for just $20 while you can because this deal won't be around for long.