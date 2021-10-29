For more than half a year now, we've watched from the sidelines as Roku and Google feuded back and forth over the fate of YouTube TV. Months after an expired contract came and went, the fight came to a head as Google announced it would pull YouTube from new devices in December. As if that wasn't bad enough for Roku, a new storm is forming on the horizon, this time concerning the fate of Amazon Prime Video.

According to a new report from The Information, Roku is about to face another contract dispute over the apps offered on its popular lineup of streaming gadgets. This time, the battle is with Amazon over the fate of its secondary video service IMDb TV. With a contract renewal set for next year, it's once again time for these two companies to hash things out — and things might not be so smooth.

While Amazon's flagship video service requires a paid subscription, IMDb TV is completely free with ads. Amazon has been making some big moves with its secondary service lately, especially with original programming. Since last summer, shows like Alex Rider and Leverage: Redemption have aired exclusively on IMDb TV, with upcoming series like the Judge Judy continuation Judy Justice.

Obviously, IMDb TV is pretty low stakes compared to the juggernaut that is Prime Video — which is exactly why Amazon pairs them together when negotiating with hardware makers. When its contract with Roku was last updated, the two services were included in a "both or none" deal, something that was impossible to turn down.

Unfortunately, Amazon is bound to ask for access to more user data this time around, something that has become a sticking point for content providers and hardware developers alike. After all, Roku's fight with Google came out of a struggle over data and search results. Amazon already approached Roku about accessing more information on viewers last year, which it initially denied to avoid bolstering Amazon's ad sales department. However, there's more leverage at play here — and I'm not talking about IMDb TV's Leverage spin-off you already forgot existed.

Although Prime Video has some hits on the air right now, its library of original content will likely grow exponentially over the next year or two. Between its MGM acquisition, upcoming Lord of the Rings show, and deals made with the NFL, Amazon is as big a player as it's ever been in the streaming game — one Roku might not be able to afford to lose.

To make matters worse, Amazon has some extra weight to throw around here. Roku sells a ton of TVs and streaming gadgets through the company's digital store shelves. We've seen Amazon drop rival products before when clashing with a competitor, and that's likely a fight Roku can't afford to lose.

