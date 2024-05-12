Roku makes some of the best streaming devices, offering control over what you watch. It lets you access your favorite movies, TV shows, sports events, and music whenever you like. You can also enjoy popular services like Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO Max on it. Like most smart devices in your home, Roku is also on a network, and you might need its IP address for troubleshooting. This guide shows you how to find your Roku IP address using your remote, the Roku mobile app, a Chrome extension, and a router.

How to find the Roku IP address with your remote

You can determine your Roku IP address using your remote (as long as you can find it).

Press the Home button on your Roku remote to open the home screen. Go to Settings. Choose the Network option. Select About. Your Roku's IP address is next to the IP address field.

The Network page also displays your connection type, signal strength, gateway address, and wireless MAC address.

How to find the IP address of your Roku without a remote

Sometimes, you cannot locate your remote or need to replace the batteries. In cases where you cannot access Roku's menus to view the IP address, there are still a few options available to find it.

Using the Roku app

Launch the Roku app and connect it to your TV. Click the three-dot button to open Settings. Close Choose View system info. You can see the details under the IP address field.

Using the Remoku Chrome extension

Remoku is a third-party app that lets you control your device without a physical remote. The Chrome extension opens Remoku in a popup window on your browser. It allows you to control your Roku with the keyboard or on-screen icons. You can also use it to view your Roku IP address.

On the Chrome browser, get the Remoku extension from the Chrome web store. Click Add to Chrome. Click the puzzle icon in the upper-right corner. Choose Remoku. Alternatively, you can visit the Remoku website to install the remote. Click Settings at the top of the pop-up window. Verify if all the details are correct. Choose Scan. If your Roku is connected to the network, Remoku will display its IP address.

Using your router to find the IP address

You can find the IP address if your router lets you see all the devices it connects to.

Log in to your router's admin interface on your web browser. Alternatively, you can open the app if your router has one. Navigate to the section that shows connected devices. If it lists devices by hostname, you can see your Roku device’s name next to the IP address.

Enjoy your favorite shows on Roku

Finding your Roku IP address is straightforward, whether you have the remote or not. To improve your streaming experience, try these Roku tips and tricks.

