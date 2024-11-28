A few years ago, Roku licensed Wyze's budget home security tech to create a line of cheap security cameras. Roku's decision could potentially bring some new magic to the Wyze formula or more of the same. It turns out that the Roku Indoor Camera SE is actually less than the same because local video storage isn't accessible from the Roku Smart Home app.
If you don't mind paying for a cloud plan to unlock its best features, the Roku Indoor Camera SE's tech is a fairly solid option for $20. But obligatory subscriptions do not make for affordable cameras. Otherwise, consider skipping Roku cameras for a real budget contender from Tapo, Eufy, or Wyze.
Roku Indoor Camera SE
The Roku Indoor Camera SE may have good 1080p video quality, but it's practically useless without a paid subscription despite its ability to save video to a microSD card. Look elsewhere for an affordable home security camera with great local video storage.
- Affordable camera and cloud storage
- Supports local video storage
- Magnetic mounting option
- Can't view local recordings in the mobile app
- Spotty notifications
- Account linking is needlessly complex
Price, availability, and specs
The Roku Indoor Camera SE sells for $20 at Walmart and Amazon — making it cheaper than most other budget security cameras from Wyze, Tapo, Blink, and Eufy. It comes in white and includes a power adapter, USB cable, and mounting hardware.
While you can skip Roku's cloud storage plan by inserting a good microSD card, I wouldn't recommend it due to poor user experience. The camera shows a live video feed and sends basic notifications without a subscription. You can sign up for a Roku Camera Subscription for $4 per month to store video for up to two cameras or $10 a month for unlimited cameras.
Specifications
- Resolution
- 1920 x 1080
- Field of view
- 120º diagonal
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz)
- Power Source
- Wired
- Hub Required
- No
- Dimensions
- 52 × 51 × 58mm
- Weight
- 98.8g
- Operating limits
- -5ºF to 113ºF
- Storage
- Local (microSD, not included), Cloud (paid)
- Storage capacity
- 256GB (local), 14 days (cloud)
- Axis Control
- No
- Night Vision
- Infrared
- IP rating
- Indoor only
- App Compatibility
- Android, iOS
- Integrations
- Alexa, Google Home
- Price
- $20
- Siren
- Yes