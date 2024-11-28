A few years ago, Roku licensed Wyze's budget home security tech to create a line of cheap security cameras. Roku's decision could potentially bring some new magic to the Wyze formula or more of the same. It turns out that the Roku Indoor Camera SE is actually less than the same because local video storage isn't accessible from the Roku Smart Home app.

If you don't mind paying for a cloud plan to unlock its best features, the Roku Indoor Camera SE's tech is a fairly solid option for $20. But obligatory subscriptions do not make for affordable cameras. Otherwise, consider skipping Roku cameras for a real budget contender from Tapo, Eufy, or Wyze.

Roku Indoor Camera SE 6 / 10 $20 $27 Save $7 The Roku Indoor Camera SE may have good 1080p video quality, but it's practically useless without a paid subscription despite its ability to save video to a microSD card. Look elsewhere for an affordable home security camera with great local video storage. Pros Affordable camera and cloud storage

Supports local video storage

Magnetic mounting option Cons Can't view local recordings in the mobile app

Spotty notifications

Account linking is needlessly complex $20 at Walmart $20 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Roku Indoor Camera SE sells for $20 at Walmart and Amazon — making it cheaper than most other budget security cameras from Wyze, Tapo, Blink, and Eufy. It comes in white and includes a power adapter, USB cable, and mounting hardware.

While you can skip Roku's cloud storage plan by inserting a good microSD card, I wouldn't recommend it due to poor user experience. The camera shows a live video feed and sends basic notifications without a subscription. You can sign up for a Roku Camera Subscription for $4 per month to store video for up to two cameras or $10 a month for unlimited cameras.

Specifications Resolution 1920 x 1080 Field of view 120º diagonal Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) Power Source Wired Hub Required No Dimensions 52 × 51 × 58mm Weight 98.8g Operating limits -5ºF to 113ºF Storage Local (microSD, not included), Cloud (paid) Storage capacity 256GB (local), 14 days (cloud) Axis Control No Night Vision Infrared IP rating Indoor only App Compatibility Android, iOS Integrations Alexa, Google Home Price $20 Siren Yes Expand

What's good about the Roku Indoor Camera SE?

Adequate video quality for a low price