The big game is here, but if you're one of the many out there who have cut the cord on cable, figuring out exactly how to watch the Super Bowl can be challenging. Sure, you can pony up for a new Smart TV, but considering how expensive an investment like that can be, it may be more economically viable to go for something more affordable like a streaming box or stick.

Thankfully, a good streaming device doesn't cost an arm and a leg to get, and with the amount of both free and paid content available nowadays, they are an even better investment than you think — especially if you're not quite ready to shell out the hundreds of dollars needed to pick up a brand new TV.

The good news is, on top of the already affordable prices of both Amazon and Roku's streaming devices, a Best Buy streaming sale is running right now that takes up to 25% off select models. Just in time for the game, you can upgrade that old display or monitor of yours to a full blown Smart TV for as little as $25.

Best streaming device deals at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick $25 $40 Save $15 The Fire TV Stick is the standard model for anyone looking to access streaming devices and apps on a non-smart display. Complete with Alexa built into the remote, it offers an intuitive and easy way to navitage streaming services, plus, it inlcludes TV controls so you can actually adjust settings and turn your display off and on as needed. It only supports HD resolutions, though, so jump up to a Fire TV Stick 4K if you're looking to watch UHD content. $25 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $40 $60 Save $20 Amazon's top-of-the-line streaming stick, the Fire TV 4K Max not only supports UHD content out of the box, it also features a few upgrades of the standard 4K model that are well worth the price. It supporst the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard for high-bandwidth speeds and streaming of 4K content, and addition of the Ambient Experience mode adds a bit of style to your display when not in use. $40 at Best Buy

Roku Ultra $80 $100 Save $20 The ultimate streaming package, the Roku Ultra supports 4K UHD resolutions, features HDR support, and even has access to Dobly Vision-Atmos sound. A nifty voice remote also allows for intuitive navigation and use without leaving the couch, which also features a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting headphones and headsets when you've got to keep it quiet. $80 at Best Buy

Roku Express 4K+ $30 $40 Save $10 The Roku Express 4K+ offers much of what you'll get with Amazon's comparable Fire TV 4K Max, including HDR support plus HD and 4K resolutions. It also features an intuitive voice remote, so navigating menu screns or quickly searching for titles is easier than ever. $30 at Best Buy

Both Amazon and Roku have a number of streaming devices to choose from, ranging from basic models that deliver standard HD content to full-blown 4K Dolby Atmos supporting sticks. Options like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max are best for those who already have a 4K-capable display or monitor and just need the additional functionality of accessing streaming services and apps.

However, if you're still rocking a standard HD display, something along the lines of the Roku Express or Fire TV Stick Lite are a better choice. Not only are they way cheaper compared to the 4K models, they are the simplest and most affordable ways to unlock smart TV capabilities for your current set top or monitor.

If you'd rather go all out and get the absolute best experience, though, both Amazon and Roku have streaming boxes that deliver on another level. The Fire TV Cube and Roku Streambar offer the complete package, acting as a soundbar and streaming device in one to deliver a much more immersive viewing experience.

More streaming device deals at Best Buy

The deals above offer an excellent balance of value and performance for the price, but Best Buy has quite a few streaming devices on sale right now. Below you'll find additional deals on streaming sticks and devices that are worth checking out.

No matter your budget or what type of experience you're looking for, Best Buy's streaming device sale this weekend is a perfect opportunity to grab one at a great price. Some of the best Roku and Fire TV streaming devices are down to great prices, offering substantial savings for those of you looking to finally make the jump to a smart display without breaking the bank.