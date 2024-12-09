Streaming seems like a bit of a hot mess these days. With big streamers canceling seemingly popular shows while simultaneously raising their prices to turn a profit, it can be frustrating to find affordable ways to watch good-quality shows. That said, a good streaming device can take some of the sting from such an inconsistent market.

Roku basically pioneered the dedicated streaming device industry and continues to deliver some of the best streaming devices you can find. Luckily, they also have solid devices at very affordable prices. They also bundle in several free streaming services that make it hard to pass up if you need a new way to stream.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Roku Express 7.5 / 10 $18 $30 Save $12 Roku's entry-level streaming device offers plenty of bang for the buck. With 1080p streaming and a huge library of supported apps and services, it's a great option. Pros Very affordable

Great for travel

Support for tons of streaming services Cons Still need two remotes

Micro-USB charger $18 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

Likely the most affordable way to get into streaming

The Roku Express is on sale at the time of writing, but is $30 retail. That makes it probably one of the most affordable ways to access streaming services right now. For that, you get a device about the size of a small computer mouse that connects to all your favorite apps and works with most smart home ecosystems, including Google Home and Apple HomeKit.

It streams in full 1080p for supported content, and there’s a 4K option available for $10 more. You can get one from just about anywhere, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and directly from Roku.

Specifications Operating System Roku OS RAM/storage 1GB/4GB Ports HDMI output, microUSB Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi Price $39.99

What’s good about the Roku Express?

It does one thing, and does it well

Close

Honestly, the best thing about the Roku Express is its size. It’s tiny and fits just about anywhere. Roku also includes an adhesive strip in the box so you can stick it to your TV or other surface. I actually stuck mine behind my TV, and it worked perfectly fine; I didn’t even notice it was there.

As you would expect, it connects to just about every streaming service you can imagine. Of course, you get the big ones like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more. There's even a bunch of free streaming apps and services bundled in, like Pluto TV, Fubo, and others (just not Freevee anymore). Several kids and home and food channels are available, too.

I didn't even know until I tested it, but one of the coolest things is that you can often get free access to local stations, especially live news channels and programs. You can also add your cable subscription (if you still have one) and watch a lot of those programs on the Roku.

Roku includes everything you need to get started in the box, including batteries for the remote.

Roku includes everything you need to get started in the box, including batteries for the remote. That may not seem like a big deal, but in this crazy economic climate — and as someone with two young kids who go through batteries like nobody’s business — it’s a nice touch. If you don’t want to use the included remote, you can connect the Express to your smartphone for control. The Roku smartphone app is also pretty robust and provides many options.

Roku also has a specifically built-in feature to make it easier to connect to hotels or dorm rooms, which I think is an underrated and useful feature. Basically, once connected to the hotel or dorm network, Roku uses your phone to authenticate the Roku device so you don't have to deal with spotty connections and annoying firewalls. In truth, I didn't test it out, but it sounds great. I never like signing in to the services on hotel TVs, and I’ve always had issues whenever I’ve tried to use another streaming device. From my research for this review, it seems like the feature works pretty well.

What’s bad about the Roku Express?

It's pretty basic

With something so affordable like the Roku Express, there are bound to be compromises. For starters, the base model doesn’t do 4K or HDR streaming. That’s not a deal-breaker for me, but if it is for you, keep that in mind. It also doesn't have Wi-Fi 6 or an ethernet connection, so if you stream a lot of big content, a device with faster speeds is warranted. If you want the best of what Roku offers, it's the Roku Ultra. It offers some nice features like 4K streaming and an upgraded remote, but it's also $100.

The included remote is Roku’s most basic model available, which means it doesn’t have voice input, volume controls, or backlit buttons. To be fair, most streaming remotes don’t have all three of those, but the fact that this one has none of them is a bit of a bummer. This means I have to use two separate remotes when streaming from my Roku Express.

But the Roku Express' biggest annoyance is that it still uses a micro-USB cable for power. I’ve been hoping for years that we can all finally move on from micro-USB, but apparently not. I get that it’s cheaper for manufacturers, but we’ve been in a USB-C world for long enough that it’s time to just make the switch. Heck, Apple finally got fully onboard the USB-C train this year (even if they still put the port in the worst possible spot).

Should you buy it?

There's a lot to like about it, especially the price

It’s not difficult to recommend the Roku Express. If you need an affordable streaming device, or even just want one to travel with, it’s hands-down the best option. This model doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, but it gets the job done at a very affordable price.

The only hesitation I have is that most TVs come with many streaming apps bundled with their software, so the Roku is just an extra device to deal with. Plus, you’ll have to use two remotes with the Express, unless you opt for the more expensive remote, which then starts to eat into the budget price.

To be fair, most TV software is still pretty bad (unless you have a very expensive TV), and the Express was plenty fast for me — so you’ll just have to decide if it’s worth it for you. For college kids on a budget or frequent travelers looking for an easy way to get streaming services in hotel rooms, the Roku Express is a great choice.