Amazon's October Prime Day sale is hitting all the right notes with the deals currently available, covering almost everything from phones to TVs and so much more. Shoppers looking to get the jump on their holiday buying have their fair share of offers to sift through, making it a great opportunity to get holiday shopping done early and at a great price. For those of you looking to pick up a streaming device for yourself or the family, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of deals to choose from on some of the best streaming devices available.

Case in point, the Roku Express line of streaming boxes are on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. Offering both the standard Express HD and the Express 4K+ at their lowest prices in months, these already affordable streaming boxes are two of the cheapest ways to upgrade your display into a full-blown smart TV. Featuring access to free live TV channels, streaming apps, movies, and more, the discounts each model is getting makes them an even better buy for those who want an inexpensive way to expand their library of content.

Roku Express

The Roku Express offers a no-hassle way to set up streaming for any TV or display you've got in your home, granted you're fine with just getting simple 1080p HD formatting. Needing nothing more thana Wi-Fi connection, this plug-and-play streaming box makes it easy for anyone to access their favorite streaming services including Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. It even features over 350 free live TV channels, so you'll never run out of content to watch on a rainy day.

The Roku Express is one of the cheapest entry-level streaming boxes available. It's simple to use and easy to set up, however it only offers 1080p HD streaming quality. That said, everything else needed to turn your display in a streaming platform is available including access to all the top streaming apps plus over 350 free live TV channels. $21 at Amazon

Roku Express 4K+

Offering a bit more functionality over the standard Roku Express, the Roku Express 4K+ is still fairly inexpensive yet features a few much-needed upgrades for those looking for high-quality 4K content and. Not only can you stream in 4K, you'll also get access to features like HDR, over 350 free lie TV channels, live sports and commentary, and even free in-season content. As with the Roku Express, it also features compatibility with voice assistants including Sire, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

For the standard price of the Roku Express, you can upgrade to the Roku Express 4K+ to gain access to UHD content streaming (granted you have a display that supports it). You'll also have access to live TV channels, in-season content, live sports and commentary, and of course the top streaming services. $29 at Amazon

If you've got the urge to do some smart home upgrading, there's a ton of Prime Day smart home deals to check out right now. TVs, home security systems, smart lighting, and more is all going on sale, making it a great time to bring your home up to speed on smart connectivity before Black Friday sales arrive in early November.