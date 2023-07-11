Source: Roku Roku Express $20 $30 Save $10 The Roku Express HD packs all the features you'd expect from an entry-level streaming stick, including access to over 350+ live TV channels. $20 at Amazon

The best streaming devices come in all shapes, sizes, and price points; depending on your requirement, you can easily find a streaming stick that fits the bill. If you are not a fan of Google TV and don't want a Chromecast, Roku has various streaming devices that should impress you. For instance, the entry-level Roku Express HD gives Google's Chromecast HD a run for its money, and if you have been eyeing this streaming stick for a while, there's no better time to buy one than Amazon Prime Day. Now, you can get the affordable Roku Express HD for $20 — a sweet $10 off its usual price.

Why you should not miss this deal on the Roku Express HD

The Roku Express HD is a no-nonsense budget streaming stick that's easy to set up and requires no additional hardware to work. Roku even bundles an HDMI cable in the box. So, to get started, you only need to plug in the stick to your TV, hook the microUSB cable to the power port, then connect it to the internet.

Given its entry-level price, the Roku Express HD is limited to streaming content in Full HD resolution, and there's no Dolby Vision or HDR10+ support. But if you have an old TV that you want to convert into a smart one, Roku's budget streaming stick is more than capable of getting the job done. Plus, the bundled Roku Remote has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney+, and other services, making them easy to access. There's no voice functionality built into the remote, however.

Luckily though, you are unlikely to face any connectivity issues while streaming content from your favorite service, thanks to dual-band Wi-Fi support. Apart from the hardware, the Roku Express HD also stands out due to Roku OS, giving you access to the Roku Channel, which offers over 350+ free live TV channels.

