With its rich app library, user-friendly interface, feature-packed Roku OS, and support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, Roku offers some of the best streaming devices. The Roku Channel Store offers all the popular streaming services to cut the cord in style. If your subscription expires or you no longer use a specific channel, delete it on Roku.

Deleting unnecessary apps on Roku frees up space on your device, unclutters the home screen, and troubleshoots performance issues quickly. It's also a handy trick to fix any app that misbehaves on your Roku. You can delete and install the channel again and continue streaming your favorite on-demand and live content without issues.

Remove apps using you Roku TV or streamer

There are several ways to delete apps on Roku. One of the easiest tricks is from the Roku OS home screen. Follow the steps below to make changes.

1. Press the Home button on your Roku remote. Find a channel you want to remove.

2. Press the star button (*) on your remote to open the channel information menu. Select Remove channel.

3. Confirm channel removal from the following menu.

4. Repeat these steps for the other apps you want to remove on Roku and enjoy a streamlined experience.

Delete apps using the Roku Channel Store

Did you install dozens of apps from the Roku Channel Store? Finding irrelevant apps on your Roku Home can be cumbersome. Instead, head to the Channel Store, search for an app, and remove it from the info menu.

1. Open Roku Home and select Streaming Channels. It opens the Channel Store on your device.

2. Roku neatly categorizes channels into relevant categories. Find a channel you want to remove. A checkmark below an app shows its installed status on your device. Select a channel to open the info menu. Click Remove channel.

3. Confirm your decision from the following menu.

4. Find and select other apps and remove them from the info menu.

Uninstall channels using Roku mobile apps

Roku offers solid mobile apps on Android and iPhone. You can use them to manage your Roku stick like a pro. For instance, use the digital remote when a supplied one is acting up, explore the Channel store to add or remove apps, turn on private listening to stream audio through mobile, and use the keyboard to type on Roku flawlessly. Let's check it in action and uninstall channels quickly.

1. Download the Roku app on iPhone and Android. Connect your phone and Roku to the same Wi-Fi network and launch the Roku app. It finds your Roku device. Follow the on-screen instructions and confirm the Connected status. Tap Apps on Roku.

Close

2. Move to Store. Find and select an app you want to remove. Tap Remove.

Close

3. Confirm channel removal.

You can also add channels to Roku from mobile apps.

Can't remove an app from your Roku? Follow these steps

Are you facing issues with removing an app on Roku? Several factors can cause problems with deleting a channel on Roku.

Revoke any active subscriptions

Did you purchase an app subscription from Roku? You can't remove a channel if your current plan is active. You must revoke your subscription from the Roku web.

1. Navigate to Roku web and sign in with your Roku account details.

2. Click your account picture at the top and open My Account.

3. Select Manage your subscriptions.

4. Revoke your Roku-billed subscriptions and remove a channel again.

If you have an active plan from sources other than Roku, you won't face issues deleting an app.

Make sure you are connected to the internet

If your Roku device has network glitches, you may run into errors when removing a channel. Connect to a robust Wi-Fi network, ensure an active internet connection on your device, and try again.

Restart your Roku

When none of the tricks work, reboot your Roku once. Go to Settings > System > Power > System restart to reboot the device.

An outdated Roku OS can be the main culprit here. To fix this, update Roku OS to the latest version and remove an app. Go to Settings > System > Software update and install the latest Roku OS build on your device.

Clean up the clutter on your Roku

Roku doesn't mention in-built space or show a storage breakdown under the Settings menu. If you notice performance glitches or lags in general navigation, removing unnecessary apps can fix Roku issues. Check our dedicated post to learn more about common Roku problems and tips to fix them. If you recently cut the cord at home and are new to Roku OS, read our post to discover the top Roku tips and tricks.