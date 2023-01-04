Roku has made a name for itself with its streaming devices and Roku OS—the latter being the most popular streaming platform in the US. Besides its streaming boxes, the company licenses Roku OS to Hisense, Hitachi, and select other TV manufacturers. Last year, reports emerged that Roku wanted to manufacture and sell TVs under its name as it was looking to own the "last bit of branding." The move would also help Roku diversify its revenue sources amidst slowing growth. Almost a year later, the company has announced Roku Select and Plus Series branded TVs at CES 2023.

In total, Roku's TV lineup consists of 11 models with sizes ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches. All models carrying the Select branding feature an HD resolution and will come with Roku Voice Remote. The Plus Series 4K TVs will come bundled with Roku Voice Remote Pro, which features a built-in battery, a 3.5mm jack to connect your headphones, Find My Remote, and hands-free voice command.

The TVs will run on Roku OS and provide the same experience as other Roku OS-running TVs and streaming boxes. The company will make all future upgrades to Roku TV and OS available to all its partners—it does not intend to limit them to its TV sets.

Roku TVs will hit retail availability in the US in spring 2023, with prices ranging from $119 to $999. The company's announcement is light on the technical details. Still, given the budget pricing, it's clear that Roku is not looking to beat Sony or Samsung TVs in the picture quality department.

Besides launching its first TV lineup, Roku also unveiled a premium OLED TV reference design running Roku OS for its TV partners. The company claims the TV provides "inky black levels, outstanding contrast, highly saturated colors," and more. Any Roku TV partner can pick up the reference design, make their customizations if needed, and launch the TV with its own branding, all without investing much in design and research.