Roku is a popular and versatile streaming device for watching your favorite TV shows, movies, and series. With one of the best Roku streaming devices, you can enjoy your favorite content whenever you want. But what happens when you lose the remote that came with your Roku? This guide explains how to connect your Roku streaming device to your Wi-Fi network without a remote using the Roku app, which you can download on any smartphone or tablet.

What happens if you lose the Roku remote after a factory reset?

Source: Roku

If you recently performed a factory reset on your Roku, you need a new remote to connect it to your Wi-Fi network. You can also use the dedicated app to reconnect your Roku to your existing network. The app's remote control feature allows you to manage your Roku wirelessly without the physical remote that comes with it. This feature is only available if your Roku was previously connected to your current Wi-Fi network. The following sections explain two ways to reconnect your Roku to your home Wi-Fi network.

Use an Ethernet connection to change your Roku Wi-Fi settings

If your Roku stops connecting to your Wi-Fi network and you can't find the remote, an Ethernet cable can help. Not all Roku devices have an Ethernet port. If yours does, go this route to keep things simple. After the cable is connected to your access point, you may need to unplug and replug your Roku before it recognizes the network. Then, you can use the Roku app's remote control feature to manage it without a remote or update the Wi-Fi settings. After that, you can go back to using it over Wi-Fi.

Use a temporary Wi-Fi mobile hotspot as a workaround

If your Roku doesn't have an Ethernet port and the remote is missing, you can potentially get it back up and running on your Wi-Fi network. This process is a little out of the way and requires multiple devices and a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. It is your only option other than buying a new remote. The idea is to trick your Roku into connecting to your mobile hotspot using the same Wi-Fi credentials it had when it was working. You can then use the remote feature in the Roku app to wirelessly control your device.

You can also use a mobile hotspot to connect your Roku to another Wi-Fi network outside your home. This can be useful if you lose the remote while traveling. It allows you to use the device from the Roku app. It can also be beneficial if you recently found an old Roku device and know the Wi-Fi name and password. Rather than doing a factory reset, you can bring it online as long as your mobile hotspot matches the original Wi-Fi credentials.

You must meet the following requirements for the mobile hotspot method:

A Roku device that was previously set up on your Wi-Fi network.

A Roku device with support for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi bands.

A wireless smartphone plan that supports mobile Wi-Fi hotspots.

Two separate mobile devices (Android or iOS).

The Roku app must be installed on the non-hotspot mobile device.

Set up your mobile hotspot and install the Roku app

After meeting the requirements, connect your Roku to your home Wi-Fi network without a remote. You must have one device using a mobile hotspot and the other with the Roku app installed separately.

To connect your Roku to Wi-Fi without a remote, do the following:

Turn on the mobile hotspot feature on your first device. For Android devices, go to Settings > Network & internet > Hotspot & tethering. On an iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular > Personal Hotspot or Settings > Personal Hotspot on the newer version of iOS. Set your mobile hotspot's network name and password to match the Wi-Fi network that was last used on your Roku. Download the Roku app on the second non-hotspot device. You can download the app on an Android device from the Google Play Store or an iOS device from the App Store. Open the Roku app on your second device. Tap the Continue button to get started. Tap Next or Skip to move to the next screen. Close Choose Next or Skip to get the account sign-in option. Tap the Sign in button to log in with your Roku account or Continue as guest. Close Reset your Roku by unplugging it for a few minutes and plugging it back in. Your Roku automatically reconnects to your mobile hotspot. Use the Remote tab in the Roku app to update your network settings from the mobile hotspot to your home Wi-Fi network. Close

You can still use your Roku even if you lose the remote

Using the dedicated remote with your Roku is the easiest way to connect it to your home Wi-Fi network, but it isn't the only option. If you misplace the remote, a temporary mobile Wi-Fi network is the next best bet aside from a direct hardwired connection. When your mobile hotspot is active, you can remotely control your Roku from the app on another device and update your Wi-Fi settings. If you meet all the requirements, you can bring your Roku back to life in a pinch without a remote.