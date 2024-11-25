Key Takeaways Google TV is deepening its integration with The Roku Channel, making its content more accessible to users.

Users should soon be able to search for The Roku Channel content and see recommendations directly on Google TV.

Users can expect over 500 free FAST channels from The Roku Channel to be added to Google TV's Live tab.

Google's smart TV operating system is taking another step towards becoming a one-stop shop for all your free content needs.

For reference, Google TV already offers a range of free channels, over 800 ad-supported ones, to be specific, and roughly 160 curated channels within its own 'Google TV' list in the Live tab. The OS gained The Roku Channel's free streaming content back in 2023, and as part of an announcement made today, Google TV is officially gaining deeper integration with The Roku Channel.

As highlighted by Roku in a blog post today, its content offerings will be "more discoverable" across Google TV in the coming weeks, bringing The Roku Channel's vast catalog of Originals, TV shows, movies, live news, and more front and center in the Google TV experience.

With enhanced search capabilities, users should soon be able to search for The Roku Channel's content directly in the Google TV search bar, while direct integration within the OS' recommendation system means relevant content from The Roku Channel should soon begin showing up on the Google TV home screen in new rows and tiles like "Featured on The Roku Channel," "Free live TV," "Continue watching," and more.

Elsewhere, users can soon expect over 500 of Roku Channel's FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels to make their way to Google TV's Live tab. "This includes a wide variety of free programming across news, sports, cooking, DIY, music, and more," wrote the tech giant.

To see suggestions from The Roku Channel, download its app on your Google TV and enable it in the Google TV Mobile app. To do so, head to the Google TV Mobile app → tap on your profile at the top right → Manage services → and toggle on The Roku Channel.

This comes soon after Google began rolling out its dedicated Google TV Freeplay app back in September, which subsequently got pulled after it started causing crashes for some. The app, which offered an updated UI and a seamless way to access Google's curated list of FAST channels, should be back in "the coming months," as suggested by Google.