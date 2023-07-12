Roku devices have long been a convenient way to access your favorite streaming services, and back in 2017, the company launched one of its own: The Roku Channel. With an ever-increasing library of free ad-supported shows, movies and live TV channels, part of Roku's evolving strategy has been to release its app on smart TVs and some of the best streaming devices around, bringing The Roku Channel to new audiences. Today, that group finally expands to include Google TV and Android TV.

The Roku Channel has picked up some 100 million users in the US in its six years of existence, according to the company. Bringing the app to Google TV and Android TV gives audiences in the United States, UK, and Mexico another way to watch its catalog of both original content and third-party shows and movies.

Some big hits on The Roku Channel include Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Great American Baking Show, and Die Hart 2. In fact, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story just received eight Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards nominations this week.

Motorsports fans will enjoy increased access to The Roku Channel as well. In June, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship announced it struck a deal with Roku to stream 11 races across the 2023–24 season on The Roku Channel, free of charge. It's the first live-streaming sports agreement for the service.

Google TV keeps getting better through more enhancements and bug fixes, like its big update in May that sped up the UI and shrunk app sizes, or the recent series of visual tweaks, bringing it up to snuff with other modern smart device interfaces. Adding more free content like The Roku Channel has also been a priority, and this past spring we got 800-some live channels to stream.

The Roku Channel may not be a premium-based streaming service like Max or Paramount+, but it should continue growing due to its accessibility and the fact that users don't need to create an account or pay to use its services. Download it from the Play Store now to get started watching for yourself.