Summary Roku is launching a new Sports Channel with live MLB games, documentaries, and more for sports fans.

Users must tolerate ads on the free channel, but the variety of offerings should make it worthwhile.

The new channel will be available next week on Roku devices and in the Roku app for Android, iOS, and multiple TV platforms in the US.

Streaming service Roku boasts over 350 live TV channels, with new ones added every now and then. It offers free channels of all types, including news, movies, lifestyles, comedy, crime, travel & nature, and even dedicated ones for sci-fi and anime.

Now, in an attempt to bolster its sports offerings, which already include the likes of Bein Sports Xtra, Adventure Sports Network, Edge Sport, ACC Digital Netrowk, Swerve Sports, and more, the streaming service is now ready to launch a new sports channel that will stream 24/7.

The San Jose, California-based company announced in a blog post that its new free channel, aptly named the Roku Sports Channel, will offer access to premium sports programming, including live sports, highlights, sports-themed Roku Originals, and documentaries.

Users would have to put up with ads, considering the service's free nature, though a wide variety of offerings should make it bearable. Featured programming includes live Major League Baseball games with MLB Sunday Leadoff, Emmy-nominated The Rich Eisen Show, GMFB: Overtime, live Formula E racing, NFL Draft: The Pick Is In, WWE: Next Gen, Fight Inc: Inside the UFC, and more.

Programming on the channel is curated from sports content already available via Roku's offerings, and the new Sports Channel essentially just curates and offers it under one roof. "Sports is one of our most popular channel genres on The Roku Channel, which makes us so excited to make it even easier for audiences to jump into Roku’s standout programming," reads Roku's blog post.

Limited to the US for now

It's worth noting that the new channel will not replace existing sports channels on the platform. The new channel will be available to all users with Roku devices or TVs, TheRokuChannel.com, the Roku app on Android and iOS, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices in the US starting Monday, August 12.

To find the new channel, head to the Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide on August 12. It's worth noting that it is currently limited to users in the US.