Thanks to its easy-to-use UI, multiple streaming devices at different price points, a rich channel library, and capable mobile apps, Roku remains the top choice for cord-cutters in the US. Roku OS may look simple, but a hidden world exists beyond the familiar remote and user interface. From secret Wi-Fi diagnostics to advanced developer settings, get ready to unlock hidden Roku features you never knew existed.

Understand your Roku remote

Whether you want to glance over advanced wireless settings, ad preferences, screenshot file type, channel info with build numbers, your TV's HDMI details, or minute details like device temperature and CPU voltage, Roku has neatly divided the hidden menus under your remote buttons.

Before we start, familiarize yourself with your Roku remote controls. In the guide below, we use different button combinations to access these hidden screens on your Roku device.

We will ask you to press different buttons on your Roku remote to access secret screens. Make sure to press these buttons in quick succession. Otherwise, you will end up navigating Roku OS.

Access the Roku wireless secret screen

The wireless screen displays details about your Roku's Wi-Fi connection. You can check Wi-Fi signal strength, speed, and other home or office connection details. Here's how to access it:

Press the Home button five times. Press Up > Down > Up > Down > Up in rapid succession. Press the Home button to exit the wireless menu.

Check the Roku image and ads secret menu

You can customize your Roku OS interface and setup using the image and ads secret menu. You can tweak the image service, change the screenshot output format from PNG to JGP, manage the home screen ad banner server, ad channel, and more. You can also decide whether gaming controllers should auto-pair and auto-update.

If you accidentally make a wrong tweak, you can reset everything.

Press the Home button five times. Press Up > Right > Down > Left > Up quickly. Your Roku device opens the Secret Screen 2 menu. Check the screenshot above for reference.

Access the Roku secret Channel Info menu

You can already check your relevant channel version and build number from the Channel Info menu in the default store. However, if you don't want to visit every channel in the store, use this hidden menu to glance over all the installed channel details from a single interface.

Apart from installed apps, you can also check the version and build numbers for default services like screensaver, ad service, clock, AirPlay, and other Roku services. This page is for information purposes.

Press the Home button three times. Press Up Quickly press Left > Right > Left > Right > Left. Select an app and remove it from the following menu.

Navigate the secret Roku developer menu

If you develop apps and games for Roku OS and want to test them before launching on the Channel Store, this secret menu is for you. It activates the installer on your Roku device, and you'll use the suggested URL and username on the desktop to sideload your apps for testing purposes.

Press the Home button three times. Press Up Press Right > Left > Right > Left > Right quickly. Note the web address and username. Press Reset password and set a four-digit password from the following menu. Open your preferred browser on the desktop and visit the same URL. Make sure both the devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Enter the username and the generated password. Select Upload under the Installer page and upload your Roku zip file. Follow the on-screen instructions to test your Roku app.

Check the hidden Roku platform menu

Do you want to learn more about your Roku device? You can dive into the platform's secret screen and check the temperature, CPU voltage, IP address, remote battery usage, and more.

Press the Home button five times. Press Fast Forward > Play/Pause > Rewind > Play/Pause > Fast Forward in sequence.

As you can see from the screenshot above, the secret screen houses several sub-menus, like System Operations, RF Remote, Wireless Secret Screen, IPv6 Secret Screen, Fastboot, and more.

Glance over the secret HDMI menu on Roku

Whether you use a Roku TV or connect a Roku streaming stick to another TV or monitor, use this secret menu to check HDMI details, such as maximum display resolution, refresh rate, 4KHDR, and support for other formats.

Press the Home button five times. Press Down > Left > Up > Up > Up quickly.

Check the secret network menu on Roku

There are a couple of ways to access your secret network menu on Roku. You can head to Roku Settings > Network > About and check Wi-Fi name, states, connection type, signal strength, wireless channel, IP address, MAC address, and more. Follow the steps below if you prefer a button combination on your Roku remote.

Press the Home button five times. Press Right > Left > Right > Left > Right quickly.

You can also check your network connection, set up a new one, and save bandwidth when the device is not in use.

Tip: Hidden reboot code

Use this handy reboot trick if your Roku device isn't responding and you want to restart it quickly.

Press the Home button five times. Press Up > Rewind > Rewind > Fast Forward > Fast Forward, and you are good to go.

Navigate hidden Roku menus like a pro

Roku streaming devices have become our trusty companions, delivering our favorite TV shows, movies, and live TV channels without cable. Most Roku users should be fine with the default Roku OS Settings menu. However, if you like fiddling with advanced settings, bookmark this post, perform shortcuts using the remote, and lift the curtain on Roku's best-kept secrets.

A robust Channel Store remains one of the prime reasons behind Roku's soaring popularity.