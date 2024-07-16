More and more, the world of video games is partitioned by genre, be they great gacha games, puzzle games, or something else. The majority of new games fall into neat categories, easily explainable to the casual consumer hungry for something new. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but occasionally, something new comes along that defies any attempt to put it into a simple box. Roia is one of those games.

Despite Roia not quite fitting neatly into a genre, it’s pretty easy to explain. You must guide a river from the peak of a mountain down to the sea by raising or lowering the terrain. If it sounds kind of simple, that’s because it is, but it’s not simplistic. Sure, you could rush through and complete the game in under an hour, but then you’d miss out on everything Roia has to offer.

Studio Emoak Release July 16, 2024 Platform Android, iOS Price $2.99/€3.49

Gameplay

Making your own way

Source: Emoak

Roia is a zen-inducing experience. At its most simple level, it’s about guiding a trickle of water down a mountain, becoming a river on its journey to the sea. Along the way, you have to coax the growing stream away from sheer cliffs and through an ever-changing landscape by crafting banks and a bed along which it can flow.

As you follow the water down the mountain, there are subtle challenges to accomplish, such as shifting the terrain to startle a lost flock of sheep back to its pen or diverting your stream around a campsite to keep its fire burning. Not all of these challenges are obvious, so if you want to complete them all, you’ll have to explore a bit.

Having said that, exploration can be tricky. You can only move your view to where the water is flowing, so if you can see that the terrain extends to the right or left but can’t move your view, you’ll have to move the water.

Source: Emoak

Knowing where you’re meant to go can also be tricky the first time you travel down the mountain. Thankfully, Roia uses a clever mechanic that guides you towards what you’re supposed to be doing. As you play and explore, there’s always a bird flying around. Follow the bird, and you’ll always be heading the right way.

But, as much as I enjoy playing this game, I want more. Specifically, more mountains. Yes, you can reset the game and find another path down the mountain, but I want more mountains to explore. I enjoy the tranquility of the lovingly crafted Alpine setting, but I want to flow down a mountain in the Pacific Northwest, or Japan, or the Himalayas. There’s untapped opportunity here, and I hope Roia explores it in the future.

Controls and UI

Good enough to get the job done

The controls of Roia, like a lot of things in the game, are minimalist.

You touch where you want to raise or lower the ground. There’s a toggle in the bottom-right corner to control the direction of the deformation and a menu in the top-left corner to control the sound and music, restart the game, or view your achievements. You can pinch to zoom in or out, and you can swipe with two fingers to move the camera. That’s it, and for the most part, that’s all there needs to be.

But there could be more. The game is perfectly serviceable and achieves its goals, but during my second playthrough, I realized I really wanted an elevation meter to show my progress towards the sea. Yes, a huge part of Roia is the minimalist immersive aesthetic, but it’s also a game, and an optional altimeter would be perfect here.

Source: Emoak

There are also some points where the terrain in the foreground occluded the terrain behind it, preventing me from raising or lowering it. This is a minor pain point, but it was frustrating when it happened. More than once, I found myself wishing for a way to rotate the map, even if only to a limited extent.

My last big gripe is there's no quick way to navigate back to where you've been. At any point, you can two-finger-swipe your way back to the top of the map, and you might very well want to in order to unlock some of the trickier achievements, but it’s kind of a pain in the butt.

There were many times when I wanted to jump up or down the mountain to explore an earlier section, but the thought of spending five minutes just swiping was enough to disabuse me of that inclination.

Sound and music

Enjoy the subtle ambiance and pianos

This video was recorded on a Redmagic 7S Pro at 60FPS, but you won't need that much horsepower to enjoy it.

Keeping with the minimalist vibe of the game, the sound effects are relatively sparse, but when they are used, they inevitably pull you in. Roia could have used the sound of rocks tumbling and grinding every time you changed the mountain’s topology, but instead, Roia's SFX budget is saved for more meaningful purchases, such as the occasional bleat of a sheep and the soft gurgle of flowing water.

Like some of the best puzzle games, Roia knows how to challenge you but also helps you relax.

Roia is scored by Swedish composer Johannes Johansson, who you might have heard in Lyxo (also developed by Emoak) or Hoa. The music is composed of soft piano melodies that are just as pensive and nostalgic as they are bright and hopeful. A huge chunk of the feel of Roia is a direct result of Johansson’s music.

More than a game

The joy of water

Source: Emoak

Roia, like any game, has its share of flaws, but it undoubtedly succeeds in what it sets out to do. The inspiration for Roia came from creator Tobias Sturn's memories of playing with his grandfather in the creek behind his house, and the game sets out to recreate not just some of the experience of playing with water, but the wonder and joy of it as well.

On a deeper level, intentionally or not, the river also serves as a touching metaphor for life. From humble and inconsequential beginnings, you have to navigate unexpected twists and turns. Taking a wrong turn can plunge you into premature oblivion while taking a more considered approach brings more challenges but also more opportunities to bring bounty and color to the lives you touch on your journey.

Roia releases on Android and iOS on July 16 for $2.99. We suggest picking it up alongside some other great games released on Android to keep yourself entertained.