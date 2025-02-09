Much like last year, Asus is courting the mainstream phone buyer this year, positioning the ROG Phone 9 Pro as flagship material. However, it lacks some of the accouterments you'd expect at this price, like a 4K screen, OS updates beyond two years, and mmWave 5G support, which adds up to a strange amalgamation of gaming phone and flagship that doesn't gel with the gamer in me. I miss the front-firing speakers, and I can't stand the camera hole on the screen. This phone wants to be desired by selfie-taking fashionistas as much as it wants to be lauded by hardcore gamers. Still, at $1,200+, it doesn't feel like a phone that will make either crowd happy.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro 7 / 10 The ROG Phone 9 Pro takes everything great about the ROG Phone 9 and turns it up a notch. It still has the same powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, but it packs in more RAM and doubles the storage space, adding up to one of the most performant phones on the market. Pros & Cons Very powerful for gaming

Blazing refresh rate

Solid build quality Hole in the screen

Gigantic camera bump is unsightly

Needs longer support for the price $1200 at Asus $1200 at Amazon

Price, availability, network, and specifications

You can purchase the ROG Phone 9 Pro and 9 Pro Edition from Asus. You must buy either version outright. There are no carrier plans or anything like that. The ROG Phone 9 Pro retails for $1,200, and the Pro Edition is $1,500. Both versions come in one color, Phantom Black, and the only difference is the amount of RAM and storage.

You won't find a ROG Phone at a carrier because they won't certify the phone, and it doesn't have mmWave 5G. Asus feels comfortable selling the phone in the US because it works with enough bands that you won't notice missing bands. My call quality was always clear, and my data was speedy, receiving the coverage I would expect from any phone I use daily on T-Mobile. This is the only carrier I tested, so your mileage may vary.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display type AMOLED, 185Hz Display dimensions 6.78" Display resolution 2400×1080 RAM 16GB, 24GB Storage 512GB, 1TB Battery 5800mAh Charge speed 65W Charge options USB-C, Qi 1.3 Ports USB-C Rear camera 50MP, 32MP Telephoto, 13MP ultrawide Weight 227g IP Rating IP68 Colors Black Expand

Design and display

Too many compromises

I don't like the current design of the ROG Phone. The camera bump is bordering on ridiculous. It juts out too far and is too large. It's also off-center, causing the phone to rock on the desk. This allows the rest of the phone to be svelter than if the rear cameras were flush. I don't buy gaming phones that take part in some nonsensical race to be the slimmest. I buy them because I want them to game better than other phones.

I don't see how an awkward camera bump for feigned thinness plays into that. Perhaps it could be excused if the cameras were worth the inconvenience, but nobody will buy this phone for its camera quality.

The frame is slightly curved on its edges. The screen is flat, with no curved glass edges, only a curved frame. Some may find it comfortable to hold, and others may dislike how slippery curved frames can be when combined with glass fronts and rears. I'm in the latter camp. Holding the ROG Phone without a case is like holding a bar of slippery soap.