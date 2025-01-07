The ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro officially launched last year on November 19th, and this was their global debut. At the time, you still couldn't purchase them in the US. Coordinating the US launch with CES, the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro are finally available for purchase in the country. Pricing for the ROG Phone 9 starts at $1,000, and the Pro models start at $1,200, topping out at $1,500 for the 1TB edition with a whopping 24GB of RAM. So, if you've been hankering for the latest gaming phone from Asus, the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro are finally available in the US.

ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro are now available in the US

Both the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro are now available in the US. You can purchase either a gaming phone directly from Asus or Amazon, though Amazon doesn't currently carry every model, so if you're looking for the base ROG Phone 9 Pro, you'll have to purchase through Asus. You may also want to give the Asus store a look first if you've been eyeballing the base ROG Phone 9, as the company is currently listing it on sale for $100 off, which you won't find on Amazon.

Both of these smartphones are specification powerhouses

The ROG Phone 9 offers two color choices

Source: Asus

You don't need to jump to the Pro model to get a phone that offers great specs. You have four choices when it comes to the ROG Phone 9. There are two colors to choose from, black, or white. There are two different RAM and storage choices as well, where you can go with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, or 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The 12GB model retails for $1,000, and the 16GB model retails for $1,200. Of course, the $1,000 model is currently on sale on the Asus website for $100 off to celebrate the launch.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 specs SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display type AMOLED, 185Hz Display dimensions 6.78" Display resolution 2400×1080 RAM up to 16GB Storage up to 512GB Battery 5800mAh Charge speed 65W Charge options USB-C, Qi 1.3 Ports USB-C Rear camera 50MP, 5MP macro, 13MP ultrawide IP Rating IP68 Colors Black, White Expand

Beyond the RAM, storage, and color differences, you can expect all models of the phone to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite chips, which will shred games of any type, emulated, streamed, or native. Asus also includes plenty of cooling layers inside the device to mitigate the heat of the chip, ensuring the gaming phone stays cool while gaming sessions get heated.

The ROG Phone 9 Pro bumps up the RAM and storage

Source: Asus

The ROG Phone 9 Pro only comes in one color, black. But it does offer a different design on the back, complete with an LED screen that can play games (I kid you not). You can choose from a 16GB RAM model that offers 512GB storage, which retails for $1,200, or the 24GB RAM model that offers 1TB storage, which retails for $1,500, which is a lot of money, but you also get the external fan with the 1TB edition, which retails for $120 on the Asus website.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro specs 7.5 / 10 SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display type AMOLED, 185Hz Display dimensions 6.78" Display resolution 2400×1080 RAM 16GB, 24GB Storage 512GB, 1TB Battery 5800mAh Charge speed 65W Charge options USB-C, Qi 1.3 Ports USB-C Rear camera 50MP, 32MP Telephoto, 13MP ultrawide IP Rating IP68 Colors Black Weight 227g Expand

Neither Pro model are cheap, but what you get in return are some of the best specs for playing video games. Each model offers tons of RAM, which is handy for demanding games. Sure, the LEDs in the back that can play games are a novelty at best, but you can turn them off. Of course, a Snapdragon 8 Elite is included, and thanks to some power-saving tweaks this year, the 5800mAh battery included with the ROG Phone 9 line can easily last for days, with standby time that can last for weeks.

Start your engine

Source: Asus

The ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro are large and in charge, with pricing to match, but the benefits you gain with big screens, big batteries, big performance are all welcome when it comes to playing mobile games at their best no matter where you are. In other words, these are niche devices made for a niche audience, and they deliver on their promise of being excellent at gaming. So, if you live in the US and have been waiting to get your hands on one, now's your chance, with Asus and Amazon offering a place to buy.