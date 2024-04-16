Android gaming handhelds and PC gaming handhelds are on the rise. You have many choices for gaming on the go, including the Asus ROG Ally. The ROG Ally offers 512GB of SSD storage space by default. This moderate amount of space gets used fast when downloading hefty games like Starfield (125GB). If you need more space, consider buying microSD cards. These cards can expand storage on the ROG Ally by two or threefold. This guide illustrates how to install games onto your ROG Ally's SD card.

Purchase microSD cards with higher read and write speeds for faster load times.

How to format an SD card for your ROG Ally

Formatting your microSD card is the first step in getting your games onto an SD card for the ROG Ally. Follow the steps below to learn how to get started.

Insert the microSD card inside the microSD slot on the top of the ROG Ally. Inside Windows File Explorer, a dialog window opens to set up and format the new microSD. Select NTFS under File system. Add a volume name inside the Volume label field. Give it a label that stands out from your other folders. Select Start to finish formatting the card.

Formatting an SD card erases all data from that card. Use with caution.

How to install Steam games to the SD card in your ROG Ally

You can add another drive to Steam to create a shortcut for your Steam library. Follow the steps below to learn how.

On the ROG Ally, open the Steam launcher. Select Steam > Settings > Storage. Locate the SD volume using the drop-down menu and select Add Drive.

Related What is Steam? Valve's behemoth gaming platform explained

Installing and launching Steam games using the SD card

From your connected Steam account, select a new game to install. Inside the Install window, select the drive connected to your SD volume (found under Install to). Alternatively, click the Gear button to go to the Steam settings storage page. After confirming the SD install location, click Install.

After setting the correct folder to install the game, it launches from your SD card.

How to install Epic games to the SD card on your ROG Ally

Epic Games has a dedicated launcher. Download the launcher before proceeding with the steps below.

Open the Epic Games launcher and select a new game to install. Choose Browse under Folder and find the location of your SD card. Select Install.

How to install Xbox games to an SD card on your ROG Ally

To download Xbox games, make sure the Xbox app is installed and that you are signed in to your Microsoft account (you must have a Game Pass subscription to play).

Open Game Pass and choose a new game to install. Inside the dialog window, under We'll install this game to a new folder in the selected location, select the drive connected to the SD card. Click Install.

How to install EA games to the SD card on your ROG Ally

Ensure you have access to the EA App before proceeding.

Under Install Location, choose Change. Locate the drive connected to the SD card and click Next.

How to install Blizzard games to an SD card on your ROG Ally

Ensure Battle.net is downloaded and installed before proceeding to the steps below.

Under Install Location, choose Change Folder. Locate the drive connected to the SD card and click Start Install.

Upgrade your ROG Ally storage today by using an SD card

SD cards are handy for giving your devices some breathing room when it comes to storage. Grabbing a serviceable SD card during a sale is often less expensive than upgrading a device's internal storage. Setting up a new SD is easy on Android.